June 21 funeral rules: what are the rules for funerals and wakes in England?

What are the new rules for wakes from June 21? Picture: Getty

Boris Johnson has announced that the government will lift the 30-guest cap on wakes from June 21 - here are all the new rules.

When announcing that the June 21 date of lockdown easing would be extended, Boris Johnson confirmed that some rules would still be lifted on this date.

The 30-guest cap on both weddings and wakes will be lifted, meaning it will be up for individual venues to decide how many people can attend, in line with social distancing.

Here's your need-to-know on what the rules for funerals will be from that date.

Currently, there is no cap on the number of guests who can attend funerals (stock image). Picture: Getty

What are the rules on funerals and wakes from June 21?

From 21 June, the 30-person limit on wakes will be lifted.

This means that it will be up to the individual venue to decide how many people may attend, and they must conduct a risk assessment to assess the number of possible guests in line with social distancing.

Currently, an unlimited number of people can legally attend funerals - so the new rule will mean that the same number of people can go to the wake.

Boris Johnson announced yesterday that the June 21 date would be pushed back because of increasing concern about the Delta variant, which was first discovered in India.

He said that delaying the date by four weeks would 'give the NHS a few more crucial weeks to get those remaining jabs into the arms of those who need them'.

By July 19, the government are aiming to have given two jabs to two thirds of the adult population, including everyone over 50, all frontline health workers, and everyone over 40 who received their first dose by mid-May.