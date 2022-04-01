Free hospital parking for NHS staff to end in England today

1 April 2022, 12:00

NHS staff will now have to pay to park in the hospitals they work in
NHS staff will now have to pay to park in the hospitals they work in. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The decision to axe free parking for NHS staff has been highly criticised.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Free parking at hospitals for NHS staff in England will end on Friday, March 31.

This comes just less than two years after the fees were removed for NHS workers amid the peak of the pandemic.

Now, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has announced the benefit will be removed and NHS staff will have to start paying to park at hospitals again.

The Health Secretary announced the parking benefit would be scrapped by March 31
The Health Secretary announced the parking benefit would be scrapped by March 31. Picture: Getty

The written statement to the Commons from Sajid Javid read: "Free parking in hospital car parks for NHS staff introduced during the pandemic will also come to an end on March 31."

He went on to add: "However, over 93% of NHS trusts that charge for car parking have implemented free parking for those in greatest need, including NHS staff working overnight."

The decision to cut the benefit has been met with outrage from unions, who said this decision from the Government, on top of the rising cost of living, could force many members of staff to quit.

National Officer for the GMB Union Rachel Harrison said: "Charging the NHS staff who’ve risked their lives during the pandemic to park at work is a sick joke.

“After the years of Tory cuts NHS trusts are struggling, we know. But scrabbling the money back off hard up workers is not the answer.

“The government must now legislate for free hospital staff parking once and for all.”

NHS staff have been benefiting from free hospital parking since July 2020
NHS staff have been benefiting from free hospital parking since July 2020. Picture: Getty

Labour have also criticised the decision, saying in a statement: "It does seem a very odd way to thank NHS staff for their efforts over the pandemic, and in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis to take away free hospital parking at this time."

The Department of Health and Social Care have made clear that the benefit was only "temporary" and was only set to be in place "for the duration of the pandemic".

They added that the scheme has cost around £130million over the past two years.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A woman has shared her wedding story on Reddit

'My mother-in-law paid for my wedding and now she wants to come on my honeymoon’

Weddings

A stray dog has been taking a purple unicorn teddy

Stray puppy keeps trying to steal purple unicorn teddy from the same shop
Martin Lewis has given advice on fuel costs

Martin Lewis explains how ‘smooth driving’ could save you hundreds on your fuel bill

News

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her yellow midi dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Martin Lewis has issued an urgent warning

Martin Lewis warns everyone to do three things before Friday's energy price rise

News

Trending on Heart

Stacey Solomon has become one of TV's biggest earners

Stacey Solomon becomes one of TV’s top earners and is now worth £2.5million

Celebrities

Ian Mercer played Gary Mallett in Coronation Street

Who played Gary Mallett in Coronation Street and where is Ian Mercer now?

TV & Movies

Domenica Calarco and Jack Millar are still together

Married At First Sight's Domenica Calarco accidentally reveals she and Jack Millar are still together

TV & Movies

Chris Rock has broken his silence

Chris Rock breaks his silence after Will Smith Oscars controversy

Celebrities

Sheree Murphy has a famous husband

Inside Emmerdale star Sheree Murphy's family life with famous husband

TV & Movies

Giovanna joined Anna for episode six of Dirty Mother Pukka

Giovanna Fletcher opens up on maternal mental health on Dirty Mother Pukka

Celebrities

Kelsey has shared a message about her late husband Tom Parker

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey says he 'changed so many lives' in new moving tribute

Celebrities

The Wanted have paid tribute to their bandmate

The Wanted pay tribute to bandmate Tom Parker after his tragic death

Celebrities

Tom Parker has died aged 33

The Wanted's Tom Parker dies aged 33 after brain tumour battle

Celebrities

Gemma Collins will star in the stage version of Chicago

Gemma Collins to make stage debut in Chicago the Musical

Celebrities

Holby City's final episode aired this week

Holby City's final episode leaves viewers emotional over 'beautiful' tribute to NHS

TV & Movies

Gino D'Acampo has revealed he's taking a break from This Morning

Gino D'Acampo reveals he's taking a break from This Morning and returning to Italy

TV & Movies

Plans for UK DIsneyland have been shelved

Plans for £3.5 billion 'UK Disneyland' withdrawn

Concert for Ukraine took place on Tuesday night

All the highlights from backstage at Concert for Ukraine

Events

Ed Sheeran will perform at tonight's Concert for Ukraine

Ed Sheeran reveals he was 'nervous' ahead of first ever performance of Bam Bam at Concert for Ukraine

Events