NHS workers offered free Ibiza holiday as thank you for coronavirus work

8 July 2020, 07:31 | Updated: 8 July 2020, 07:36

NHS workers are being offered a free holiday to Ibiza
NHS workers are being offered a free holiday to Ibiza. Picture: PA Images

A new campaign hopes to give over 1000 NHS workers a Spanish break in 2021.

After months of bravery on the front line, NHS workers could be offered free holidays in Ibiza next year to thank them for working during the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative, called Together for Healthcare Heroes, was launched in March and sets out to provide healthcare staff in Europe with free accommodation.

It has now been backed by the Ibizan government, with tourism councillor, Juan Miguel Costa, telling a local paper that health workers deserve rewarding for their ‘professionalism and strength’.

NHS workers can get a free holiday to Ibiza
NHS workers can get a free holiday to Ibiza. Picture: PA Images

He said to Diario de Ibiza that the scheme aims to 'compensate those who have looked after us, risking their lives in many cases, and who deserve that we all do our share to make sure they have holidays that meet high expectations'.

Read More: Owning a puppy keeps children out of trouble, new study reveals

The free accommodation will be available outside the holiday hotspot's peak season, meaning workers should be able to jet off for a week in April, May and October 2021.

Staff from NHS hospitals, care homes and hospices will be included in the initiative, which is currently asking for submissions.

According to the Together for Healthcare Heroes website, it aims to ‘find at least 1,000 best in class accommodation providers in Europe’, with around 60 private properties having already been offered.

Read More: Airbnb reveals the most popular 'staycation' destinations for 2020

Rooms in the Atzaro, OD Hoteles, Concept Hotel Group and Aguas de Ibiza hotel chains have also been offered.

A statement on the site reads: "How can we say thank you to those fighting for the lives of our families, friends and communities?

"How can we say thank you to those putting their own lives at risk for us?

"Together we are driving change by celebrating and rewarding those who put our community, family and friends first during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Unprecedented times highlight exceptional people. We thank those who we have trusted with our lives, by gifting them our homes and hotels in Ibiza and across Europe."

This comes after Turkish Airlines similarly said it would provide a large discount on flight tickets for NHS workers.

NHS staff can get a 40 per cent discount on their flights, alongside three others they choose to travel with.

The offer lasts until July 18 and can be used until May 2021.

Now Read: Government urged to consider £500 voucher for every UK adult to help high streets

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby's dress is from Whistles

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her spotty mini dress from Whistles

Celebrities

The towns where homebuyers would benefit the most from a stamp duty cut have been revealed

Towns where homebuyers could make biggest savings from stamp duty cut revealed

News

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has been encouraged to use the scheme to kick start the high street

What is the high street voucher scheme and who will be entitled to £500?

News

Your kid begging for a pup might not be such a bad thing after all!

Owning a puppy keeps children out of trouble, new study reveals
Some Spanish beaches were closed over the weekend (stock images)

Spanish beaches closing: What beaches in Spain closed and which areas are in lockdown?

News

Trending on Heart

Phillip announce his debut book this evening on Instagram

Phillip Schofield announces tell-all book about his 'deeply emotional' coming out journey

Celebrities

What happened to Rey Rivera from Unsolved Mysteries?

What happened to Rey Rivera? Theories on the Unsolved Mysteries case

TV & Movies

Dead to Me season three is on the way, but it will be the last one

Dead to Me season 3: Everything we know so far from release date to storyline and cast
Love Island Australia's Eden Dally is now a dad

Love Island Australia's Eden Dally is now a dad after welcoming son with Married at First Sight girlfriend
Anastasiia Pokreshchuk has been putting filler into her face

Woman who injects filler into her face clashes with cosmetic surgeon on This Morning