New Ninja Warrior adventure park to open in the UK next month

The new park is coming to Milton Keynes. Picture: Ninja Warrior UK

By Heart reporter

A Ninja Warriers UK park is opening in Milton Keynes next month - and it looks perfect for families.

If you're looking for your next family day out, look no further than this incredible new Ninja Warriors UK Park opening next month.

The new park, which is based on the hit ITV show of the same name, will open in Milton Keynes in February.

The parks are suitable for all ages and abilities, and their courses are fun, safe, and accessible.

This new opening comes after the success of two other branches in Sheffield and Southampton.

As reported by MKCitizen, Sophie Burke, the park's Group Head of Marketing, said: "Ninja Warrior UK is one of the most successful physical prime-time television game shows ever, so we are delighted to be able to bring that challenge to the people of Milton Keynes through this exciting new adventure park."

Andrew Scholey, Operations and Development Director of Ninja Leisure Limited and Adventure Leisure Limited, added: "We are thrilled to be continuing the expansion of the leisure facility operation side of our business with one of the most enjoyed adventure leisure products on the market. We look forward to playing an integral part in the rollout of additional Ninja Warrior UK venues in the coming years."

The new park will be open from 10am until 9pm seven days a week. You can book your slot here.