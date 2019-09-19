Elderly woman, 81, bravely fights off mugger who tried to steal her bank card

Doreen fought off the thief after she attempted to steal her bank card. Picture: BBC

By Alice Dear

Doreen Jones was having none of it when a young woman attempted to steal her debit card from an ATM earlier this year.

The 81-year-old said that the mugger “wasn’t expecting her” as she recounted the moment she fought off the woman from taking her card.

Doreen Jones appeared on BBC’s Watchdog this week, where they shared CCTV footage from the attempted mugging in order to potentially catch the robber – who got away.

The incident happened on 20th May 2019 in Blackheath at around 10:20am when Doreen walked up the the ATM machine to take some money out.

Speaking of the attempted robbery, Doreen said: “When I got to the ATM it was just me there, a few minutes after I had got there, I felt a tap on my left shoulder, I looked around and it was this young girl.”

Doreen, 81, was trying to take cash out when the woman started bothering her. Picture: BBC

Doreen explained how the girl had a piece of paper in her hand and kept tapping the paper and then her lips.

After Doreen dismissed the woman and asked her to go away, the thief walked around the the other side of Doreen, continuing to barge the pensioner out of the way to grab the debit card.

However, the woman was in for a shock when Doreen fought back.

She told Watchdog: “I thought, ‘no, you’re not having my money, I’ve worked hard for that’.

The young girl – believed to be pregnant – tapped Doreen on the shoulder before showing her a piece of paper. Picture: BBC

Doreen was quick to react when the thief went for her bank card. Picture: BBC

“I grabbed my card first, put it in my hand, then grabbed her.

“I got her hair as well as her collar, and she started screaming – I don’t know why she was screaming – it was me that ought to be screaming and crying.

“When I let go of her, she went off straight away around the corner.”

The thief was not caught and West Midland Police are still searching for the woman – who they believe was pregnant at the time of the attempted robbery.

The young woman ran away after Doreen reacted. Picture: BBC

PSI Peter Rawlings of West Midlands Police said on the incident: “We believe she was watching Doreen before the incident and targeted her because she was elderly and had a stick.

“Doreen's a tough lady and this suspect chose the wrong pensioner.

"But it has had an effect on Doreen, she has had heart problems since the incident which may be linked."

Since the incident, Doreen has had two heart attacks.

If you know any information about the thief, you can contact Crimewatch Roadshow’s hotline on 08000 468 999.