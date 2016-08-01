Can You Solve This Unexplainable Trickery Of The Eye?

Optical Illusion

All is not as it seems with this collection of mind-bending optical illusions.

They say that seeing is believing, but sometimes you can't always trust your eyes. 

We've found some mind-bending optical illusions that will make you question everything you know — or thought you knew that is!

Optical illusions are a collection of images that are visually perceived differently to how they actually are in reality. 

When we think we "see" something, what's actually happening is that our eyes transmit a large amount of information back to the brain, and it requires too much brain power to process all of it. 

In order to make the job easier, the brain makes shortcuts to help you understand what it is seeing.  

So what do YOU see in these pictures? 

 

