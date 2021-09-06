You can get paid £500 to eat roast potatoes as a Sunday lunch tester
6 September 2021, 11:47
A restaurant is seeking a Sunday lunch tester who will be paid to eat roast potatoes.
Restaurant seeks Sunday lunch tester - and they'll pay you £500 to eat roast potatoes
It’s coming into Autumn which means Sunday lunch season is upon us.
And what could be better than a warm roast on a chilly day, complete with parsnips, Yorkshire puddings and of course, roast potatoes?
- Mum called 'selfish' after saying she'd rather go to Glastonbury than her best friend’s wedding
- Toby Carvery offers fry up buffet with Yorkshire puddings... filled up with baked beans
- Hotel shocks customers by charging £16 for basket of bread starter
Well, if you’re salivating as much as we are right now, then we could have the perfect job for you.
Bar and restaurant chain The Botanist is looking for a ‘Pro-tato Tester’ to give their verdict on their roast dinner recipes before they’re added to the menu.
The role was introduced to test the restaurant’s new ‘family-style sharing roasts’, which include a main course of either sirloin beef, chicken, lamb shoulder, pork belly or a vegan celeriac, mushroom and pearl barley wellington.
It also features a board of sides for everyone at the table so we’re talking cauliflower cheese, pigs in blankets, creamed cabbage and stuffing balls.
The advert on The Botanist's website states: "If you know what makes a special spud or a how-to build roast worth a boast, then we have got the perfect weekend job for you!
"We're on the hunt for a paid roast reviewer who will make sure our new sharing roast is always share-worthy!
"The role has been created to ensure our ‘family-style sharing roasts' are up to their Sunday Best."
The lucky tester will get to attend a tasting session to sample the restaurant’s new Sunday lunch with up to five loved ones on Sunday, September 19.
They will then need to write up a 500-word review on the roast dinner or create a video for social media platforms such as TikTok or Instagram.
What’s more, they will then be paid £500 for their services, as well as a free monthly roast for two.
If you fancy yourself as a master tester, you can apply on the website here, with applications closing on September 12.