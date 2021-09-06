You can get paid £500 to eat roast potatoes as a Sunday lunch tester

6 September 2021, 11:47

Could you be a roast potato tester?
Could you be a roast potato tester? Picture: Alamy

A restaurant is seeking a Sunday lunch tester who will be paid to eat roast potatoes.

It’s coming into Autumn which means Sunday lunch season is upon us.

And what could be better than a warm roast on a chilly day, complete with parsnips, Yorkshire puddings and of course, roast potatoes?

You could be paid to eat roast potatoes
You could be paid to eat roast potatoes. Picture: Alamy

Well, if you’re salivating as much as we are right now, then we could have the perfect job for you.

Bar and restaurant chain The Botanist is looking for a ‘Pro-tato Tester’ to give their verdict on their roast dinner recipes before they’re added to the menu.

The role was introduced to test the restaurant’s new ‘family-style sharing roasts’, which include a main course of either sirloin beef, chicken, lamb shoulder, pork belly or a vegan celeriac, mushroom and pearl barley wellington.

It also features a board of sides for everyone at the table so we’re talking cauliflower cheese, pigs in blankets, creamed cabbage and stuffing balls.

The advert on The Botanist's website states: "If you know what makes a special spud or a how-to build roast worth a boast, then we have got the perfect weekend job for you!

"We're on the hunt for a paid roast reviewer who will make sure our new sharing roast is always share-worthy!

"The role has been created to ensure our ‘family-style sharing roasts' are up to their Sunday Best."

The lucky tester will get to attend a tasting session to sample the restaurant’s new Sunday lunch with up to five loved ones on Sunday, September 19.

They will then need to write up a 500-word review on the roast dinner or create a video for social media platforms such as TikTok or Instagram.

What’s more, they will then be paid £500 for their services, as well as a free monthly roast for two.

If you fancy yourself as a master tester, you can apply on the website here, with applications closing on September 12.

