Pancake Day 2020: The best sweet and savoury topping ideas for this Shrove Tuesday

The best Pancake Day toppings. Picture: Getty Images/Marmite

Whether it's fresh berries, chocolate or Marmite peanut butter - check out these Pancake Day topping ideas.

Pancake day is right around the corner, and now that you’ve got all the gadgets and tools you need to make the perfect crepe - it’s time to get topping.

But if you’re bored of a squeeze of lemon and sprinkling of sugar, we have some pancake ideas to jazz up your Shrove Tuesday.

Check out this list of delicious sweet and savoury pancake toppings…

Berries and white chocolate

Freshen up your average choccy pancake with some frozen mixed berries and a few cubes of white chocolate. Add an extra sprinkling of icing sugar to make your stack Instagram-worthy.

Berries and white chocolate crepe topping. Picture: Getty Images

Lemon and ricotta

The simple lemon pancake can be transformed with ricotta.

In a small bowl, combine lemon zest, ricotta, and honey before spreading it all over your crepes and rolling it up.

Sprinkle a few almonds and add an extra squeeze of honey.

Honey, feta and thyme

Keep things simple by crumbling some feta on your crepe, before adding a drizzle of honey and a sprig of thyme.

These can be served hot or cold.

Marmite Peanut butter

Marmite Peanut butter is sold in Morrison's. Picture: Marmite

This one might sound odd, but Marmite peanut butter is the latest topping for your pancake.

With both crunchy and smooth offerings, the unique flavour combines velvety peanut butter with Marmite’s distinct Umami taste. It’s available for £2.50 in Morrison’s.

Tomato and mushroom

In a heated pan, cook mushrooms and cherry tomatoes for a couple of minutes until softened. Try adding a handful of pine nuts before transferring onto your pancake for a delicious savoury snack.

This topping is also suitable for vegans.

Chocolate spread and banana

A classic, but unbeatable. The chocolate spread and banana combination is incredible. Try adding a little bit of melted chocolate to your pancake mix to add extra indulgence.

Chocolate spread and banana pancake. Picture: Getty Images

Crêpes Suzette

This French classic is a much-loved family favourite.

Tip 3tps of caster sugar into a pan and allow it to melt and become a deep caramel colour.

Take off the heat and add 200ml of freshly squeezed orange juice and the zest of one orange. Add a squeeze of lemon juice before returning the pan to a low heat to re-melt the caramel.

Add 40g of unsalted butter slowly and bring to the boil until it is reduced. Pour onto your pancakes for a delicious sauce.

