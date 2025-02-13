Parent and child parking bay rules revealed as fines are introduced

Parent and child parking spaces are for young families. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Can you get fined for parking in a parent and child space at the shops? And how old do children need to be to park there? Here's all the facts and latest information.

Parent and child parking spots are essential for families, giving them the extra space to get in out and of their vehicle plus being a touch closer to the shops to avoid the struggles with young children.

However, a recent study by Confused.com has revealed 25% of shoppers and even parents misuse the parking spots which has lead to hefty fines of £70 and more.

Listing examples, one mum has recently found herself with a fine of £260 after leaving her children in the car, while another pregnant woman was fined £70 for using a space. Although, she was later reimbursed this after fighting the ticket.

So what are the official rules for using a parent and child parking spot at the shops? Can you get fined for parking there improperly? And how old does a child need to be? Here's all the details.

Parking in parent and child spaces when you do not qualify can lead to fines. Picture: Getty

Can you get fined for parking in a parent and child parking bay without children?

The short answer is yes, especially if you're travelling without children, but it all depends on which car park you use and who is enforcing the rules.

These parking spaces are not backed by a law but each car park will have its own set of rules which could lead you to being fined if used incorrectly.

An expert told Netmums: "Most parent and child spaces are usually found within private car parks at supermarkets or shopping centres. As a result, the owners can effectively set their own conditions of use.

"Using the spaces incorrectly is not illegal but if it is in breach of the conditions of use it can land you a hefty fine."

To be sure you're not in a position to get fined, it's best to check up on the rules of the car park you head there in advance.

Family car parking spots allow for extra room and safety for children. Picture: Getty

Do children have to be of a certain age to park in parent and child spots?

It may come as a surprise to some, but families with children over the age of 12 do not qualify to park in those spots.

Those travelling with children under the age of 12 have priority of those spaces and if you have older kids then you need to park elsewhere.

Failing to comply with this could be one condition that lands you with a fine.

Also, if you leave your children unattended in the vehicle, because they're old enough to be left alone, then you too can not use these spaces. They are for families who need to get their younger children out of the car.

Can you use a parent and child spot if you're pregnant?

Unfortunately, there is very little guidance on this matter and is down to the owner of the car park.

The RAC has said it's probably 'best to ask an individual in store manager what their rules are'.