A teenager has won almost ONE MILLION POUNDS after coming second in the Fortnite World Cup finals

28 July 2019, 13:39 | Updated: 28 July 2019, 14:38

His hobby has made him a fortune. Picture: BBC

Jaden Ashman finished second in a e-sports World Cup and has taken home a large prize fund

It's most parents dilemma: how much time should your kids play on computer games? Well, you may now rethink your answer after a British teenager won almost £1 million at a gaming tournament.

Fifteen year old Jaden Ashman, from Essex, will split £1.8 million with his Dutch gaming partner after competing and coming second under the name Wolfiez at the three-day Fornite finals.

Jaden was keen to show his mother – who had thrown away his games and snapped his headset as she felt he spent too much time playing the game – is happy to have shown his mother that he was not just wasting time in his bedroom.

Jaden has gone on to win a substantial amount of money with his Dutch gaming partner. Picture: Twitter

His mother, Lisa Dallman, told the BBC: "If I'm honest with you I've been quite against him gaming. I've been more pushing him to his schoolwork. I've actually thrown an XBox out, snapped a headset, we've had a nightmare."

Jaden said: "Me and my mum, we clash quite a lot. Like, she didn't understand how it worked, so she thought that I was spending eight hours a day in my room just wasting my time.

"So now that I've proved to her that I can do stuff, I'm really happy."

Fortnite is an online battle royale game with more than 250 million players. The three-day tournament which is held inside the Arthur Ashe tennis stadium in New York had more than 100 finalists who were set to take part in the event's various competitions, having been whittled down from around 40 million.

Asked about the prize money, Ms Dallman said: "I think Jaden's not really a materialistic person. He will have a lifetime supply of Uber Eats, and I think that will do him, to be fair.

"Just sitting there playing video games and eating takeaways, Jaden would be in his element."

