From Agatha to Norris: The top 100 vintage baby names set to make a comeback

By Mared Parry

Old-fashioned baby names are on the rise and there's a top 50 for each gender that are in the lead.

Naming your child is a huge decision and the name needs to suit them as well as be equally suitable for a baby and an adult for when they grow up.

And it looks like there's a certain trend emerging, as old-fashioned baby names are making a huge comeback.

Bessie, Myrtle and Wallace are amount the 100 top names for newborns, according to the Office for National Statistics, who have released the most up-to-date data on all baby names in the year 2018.

And what's been found is that the vintage baby name trend is really on the rise!

This is especially true as two of the vintage names have actually re-entered the top popular names for all of 2018.

The baby name Arthur has boomed in 2018, earning a spot in the top 10 boys names for the entire year, echoing when it was last in the top name charts - all the way back in the early 1900s.

Arthur came in at number seven in the UK, with 3,644 baby boys given the adorable moniker.

Similarly, one girl's name has risen a lot in popularity last year, with Ada making it into the top list of girl names for the first time since 1924.

The cute name made a comeback in 2018, as it was the 65th most popular name for girls, with a whopping 65 children being named Ada.

Arthur and Ada's rise in popularity could potentially be down to the Peaky Blinders effect, as two of the characters have those exact names.

Baby naming website Nameberry has listed some of the names that were within the top 500 most popular names in 1918 - over 100 years ago - and predict that these will make a huge comeback in coming years.

The top 50 vintage girl names

Agatha

Alpha

Althea

Augusta

Avis

Bernadette

Beryl

Bessie

Birdie

Carmella

Cleo

Delia

Dixie

Effie

Etta

Fay

Geneva

Gertie

Ida

Inez

Ione

Iva

Lelia

Loretta

Lorna

Lottie

Louella

Lucinda

Lula

Lulu

Mamie

Maude

Merle

Minerva

Minnie

Muriel

Myrtle

Odessa

Olga

Opal

Pauline

Philomena

Polly

Rosalind

Rosella

Roxie

Sibyl

Theda

Winifred

Yolanda

The top 50 vintage boy names

Abe

Alphonse

Ambrose

Archie

Barney

Benedict

Booker

Burl

Cecil

Chester

Claude

Clement

Cleveland

Cornelius

Dale

Dewey

Dorsey

Doyle

Dudley

Edmund

Ferdinand

Floyd

Forest

Garland

Grover

Hiram

Homer

Isadore

Kermit

Lemuel

Lowell

Lucius

Luther

Ned

Noble

Norris

Ollie

Perry

Pete

Roscoe

Rufus

Sol

Stuart

Thaddeus

Ulysses

Vito

Waldo

Wallace

Ward

Wiley