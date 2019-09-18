From Agatha to Norris: The top 100 vintage baby names set to make a comeback
Old-fashioned baby names are on the rise and there's a top 50 for each gender that are in the lead.
Naming your child is a huge decision and the name needs to suit them as well as be equally suitable for a baby and an adult for when they grow up.
And it looks like there's a certain trend emerging, as old-fashioned baby names are making a huge comeback.
Bessie, Myrtle and Wallace are amount the 100 top names for newborns, according to the Office for National Statistics, who have released the most up-to-date data on all baby names in the year 2018.
And what's been found is that the vintage baby name trend is really on the rise!
This is especially true as two of the vintage names have actually re-entered the top popular names for all of 2018.
The baby name Arthur has boomed in 2018, earning a spot in the top 10 boys names for the entire year, echoing when it was last in the top name charts - all the way back in the early 1900s.
Arthur came in at number seven in the UK, with 3,644 baby boys given the adorable moniker.
Similarly, one girl's name has risen a lot in popularity last year, with Ada making it into the top list of girl names for the first time since 1924.
The cute name made a comeback in 2018, as it was the 65th most popular name for girls, with a whopping 65 children being named Ada.
Arthur and Ada's rise in popularity could potentially be down to the Peaky Blinders effect, as two of the characters have those exact names.
Baby naming website Nameberry has listed some of the names that were within the top 500 most popular names in 1918 - over 100 years ago - and predict that these will make a huge comeback in coming years.
The top 50 vintage girl names
Agatha
Alpha
Althea
Augusta
Avis
Bernadette
Beryl
Bessie
Birdie
Carmella
Cleo
Delia
Dixie
Effie
Etta
Fay
Geneva
Gertie
Ida
Inez
Ione
Iva
Lelia
Loretta
Lorna
Lottie
Louella
Lucinda
Lula
Lulu
Mamie
Maude
Merle
Minerva
Minnie
Muriel
Myrtle
Odessa
Olga
Opal
Pauline
Philomena
Polly
Rosalind
Rosella
Roxie
Sibyl
Theda
Winifred
Yolanda
The top 50 vintage boy names
Abe
Alphonse
Ambrose
Archie
Barney
Benedict
Booker
Burl
Cecil
Chester
Claude
Clement
Cleveland
Cornelius
Dale
Dewey
Dorsey
Doyle
Dudley
Edmund
Ferdinand
Floyd
Forest
Garland
Grover
Hiram
Homer
Isadore
Kermit
Lemuel
Lowell
Lucius
Luther
Ned
Noble
Norris
Ollie
Perry
Pete
Roscoe
Rufus
Sol
Stuart
Thaddeus
Ulysses
Vito
Waldo
Wallace
Ward
Wiley