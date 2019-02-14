The hilarious moment this blogger mum catches her children ordering Anna and Elsa Frozen dolls using Alexa

Blogger Anna Saccone was left shocked when she heard her children talking to Alexa. Picture: Instagram/ Anna Saccone

By Alice Dear

Famous blogger Anna Saccone captured the moment she caught two of her children attempting to buy toys using Alexa.

Anna Saccone, part of the famous YouTube vlogging family The Saccone Jolys, was left shocked after overhearing her children Emilia and Eduardo using Alexa to order themselves toys.

The mother of four captured the moment on her Instagram story, laughing in shock after overhearing her son tell Alexa: “Buy an Anna Doll to come on Tuesday.”

Anna filmed her children as she entered their room, asking them: “What are you doing?”

The Saccone Jolys found fame as YouTube vloggers. Picture: Instagram/ Anna Saccone

At first, Eduardo simply answers “getting dressed” with a guilty look on his face, while Emilia says: “Nothing."

After Anna quizzes her children more, they confess to attempting to order Anna and Elsa dolls.

In the adorable and hilarious moment, the children try to explain themselves.

The mum tells the little ones that they can’t use the Alexa to buy things, and instead can make money from their sticker charts and buy something at the shops.

Anna Saccone was left laughing as she caught the moment on camera. Picture: Instagram/ Anna Saccone

The children are sure to be excited at the release of the new Frozen 2 trailer which dropped this week.

The two minute video gives Disney fans a taste for the second edition to the popular film, which is set to be released in November 2019.