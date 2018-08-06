Bye bye baby! These names are predicted to go extinct in 2018

Sandra, Kourtney and Arnold are all names set to become a distant memory according to new statistics.

Mimi, Arnold and Kourtney are amongst the names predicted to disappear this year.

New research by Bounty reveals that classic 'old lady names' are being ignored in favour of more trendy monikers inspired by food, fairies and Ikea flat pack furniture.

A spokesperson said: "Classically traditional 'old lady' names Cecelia and Cecily are on their way to becoming extinct this year if not revived, along with Sandra, which admittedly not be an obvious one to revive without there being a strong and meaningful family connection to the name.

"Even with the popularity of the Kardashians today, the name Kourtney is heading for extinction alongside Mimi and Bonny."

Boys' names going extinct in 2018:

Jago Macauley Leroy Guy Fabio Soren Arnold Carl Ivor Marcos

Girls’ names going extinct in 2018