Blue's Lee Ryan confirms baby number seven in amazing family video

Lee Ryan and wife Verity Paris have confirmed they are expecting another baby together. Picture: Getty/Lee Ryan/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Lee Ryan and his wife Verity have excitedly announced they're having another baby - watch the adorable moment here.

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Blue boyband member Lee Ryan has confirmed the happy news that he and his wife Verity are expecting another baby together.

In a sweet video uploaded to his Instagram account, Lee, 43, Verity, and their four children danced along to Five's 'Everybody Get Up' as a nod to how many kids they now had together.

He wrote on the social media site: "I am blessed by god for the family I have."

In the video, Lee and Verity share a sweet kiss where she holds up the baby scan of their newest family member. At the moment, no due date or gender has been revealed.

Lee Ryan shot to fame as one quarter of successful boyband Blue. Picture: Getty

Lee, who has always spoken about having a family, has four children with his wife, and two children from previous relationships.

Speaking about Verity, who is a singer and Ariana Grande lookalike, in a past interview, he said: "Verity is a beautiful, strong and loving woman who I treasure. I’ve never been more calm and grounded and I have Verity to thank for that.

"I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life because of the wonderful family life I now have."

Who are Lee Ryan's children?

Bluebell - 2007

Lee first became a dad to daughter Bluebell who he welcomed with his now ex-girlfriend Jessica Keevil.

Rayn - 2008

Lee became a father for the second time in 2008 to son Rayn who he had with his ex-fianceé Samantha Miller.

Daughter- 2021

Lee and his then girlfriend Verity moved to Spain where it was soon confirmed by his bandmate Duncan James he had welcomed his third baby.

At the time, a rep for Lee confirmed to OK! Magazine: "Lee and Verity welcomed the arrival of their beautiful daughter earlier this month, as they begin their new family life together in Spain. Both mother and baby are healthy."

Daughter - 2022

Verity and Lee announced they had welcomed their second daughter together in a surprise video uploaded to social media.

Holding his newborn, he said to camera: "Hey everyone. I just wanted to say sorry that I'm not there for the promo right now. Everything's ok. I know the boys are doing everything. I know there are a lot of people talking madness.

"I've actually had a little baby as you can see. She's only three weeks old now, so I'm at home with my family, being a dad and being with the children."

Son - 2023

Lee Ryan confirmed on his 40th birthday he found out his wife Verity was pregnant with his fourth baby, his fifth child overall.

He excitedly announced: "Me and my wife, Verity, are very pleased to announce our new baby, that will be born this year. The news came out of the blue and I found out on my 40th birthday! What a present from god."

Daughter - 2025

The 'One Love' singer revealed in September 2025 he and Verity welcomed another daughter together but, like with his previous children, didn't reveal a name.

The happy couple shared the news on social media as his fellow Blue members wished them a congratulations.

2026

With no due date confirmed, the two singers happily danced around as they announced from their home in Spain that their fifth child was en route.

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