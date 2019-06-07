Woman shares breastfeeding hack that helps you produce more milk

7 June 2019, 17:15

Pumping breast milk can often feel daunting for mothers
Pumping breast milk can often feel daunting for mothers. Picture: Getty

This quick and easy tip will transform how you breastfeed.

Any mother that's ever been a bit stressed about breastfeeding and producing milk will find this hack very helpful.

Pumping breast milk can often be a daunting experience, especially if you're not producing as much as you need and it becomes one big stress.

Read more: Stacey Solomon opens up about her breastfeeding struggles in candid photo

Are you someone who sits and watches the trickle of milk, if any, that comes when pumping? Do you get stressed or sad...

Posted by Milk and Motherhood on Friday, 31 May 2019

However, one mum's simple tip will hopefully relieve stress for other breastfeeders - and it uses something you already own.

Posting on her Facebook page Milk and Motherhood, Johanna Sergeant spoke out about the handy use she found for her infant's sock.

The health blogger and International Board Certified Lactation Consultant claims she's been getting "incredible results" from using the baby sock over her pumping bottle.

New Zealander Johanna said: "When I was told to pump after feeding to boost supply, I'd sit there and watch. I'd double pump for twenty minutes after ever feed, and become more and more demoralised at the lack of milk in that bottle.

"I realised that, for my own mental health, I needed to stop watching! Easier said than done. Enter the baby sock."

She continued: "Now I advise mamas to put a sock over their pumping bottle, and it has been getting incredible results.

"Some women are reporting often 2-3 times more milk when they remove themselves mentally from the result of their pumping session!

"We know that oxytocin release is inhibited by stress, and oxytocin release is required for letdowns, so if you find you are getting stressed while watching, try it!"

Many women commented saying Johanna's tip had really helped them out and praising her creativity: "This is such a great idea!!"

Another exclaimed: "Wow- wish I had thought of this when I was pumping!"

