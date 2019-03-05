Parents are throwing slices of cheese at their children for new viral cheese challenge

5 March 2019, 09:23

Parents have been throwing cheese at their babies
Parents have been throwing cheese at their babies. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Cheese Challenge is taking over social media as parents get a kick out of ‘cheesing’ their babies.

The Internet is never short of bizarre challenges.

First we had the mannequin challenge in 2016, which was swiftly followed by the running man challenge.

The new craze to sweep the Internet involves babies and slices of cheese.

In short, the cheese challenge sees people throwing slices of cheese at baby’s faces for a hilarious reaction.

The trend started to take off a week ago, but it is unclear who posted the first video which inspired the challenge.

Some of the baby’s reactions have been of shock, while others have simply been tears and others laughter.

People without babies in their lives have instead been trying the challenge with their dogs.

As you can imagine, it doesn’t have the same effect.

