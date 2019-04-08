Mum reveals her ‘unbelievable’ £1 chickenpox remedy

By Alice Dear

One mum has gone viral after sharing how she helps sooth her children’s chickenpox.

A new chickenpox remedy has been revealed, and it will only set you back £1.

Mother Clare Jenkin went viral on Facebook after sharing the product which helped her daughter deal with the itchiness of chickenpox – Head & Shoulders shampoo.

The mum explained how she could “not recommend” the bizarre treatment enough after being advised by a doctor to bathe her daughter in it.

Clare wrote on Facebook: “Anyone who’s kiddies pick up chickenpox I cannot recommend this enough!

“Reagan [her daughter] went to the docs today and we were advised to use Head & Shoulders CLASSIC as a bubble bath to sooth the spots.”

The mother went on to explain: “The difference is unbelievable! Over an hour without single catch or moan! No more angry red spots. Hopefully this helps anyone else who’s at their wits end with scratching children.”

Even better, Head & Shoulders is a very affordable shampoo product, sold as low as £1 in some supermarkets.

Clare updated her fellow parents after the post went viral.

She explained how after she started using the shampoo, it took around two days for the spots to dry up.

While some people have suggested Clare has her daughter vaccinated, the mum has explained how the vaccine against it is “not part of their immunisation programme”.