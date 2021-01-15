Children's sleep calculator works out ideal time your kids should go to bed

Here's the exact time your children should go to bed. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

You can calculate what time your child should go to bed based on their age.

It’s a tough time for parents at the moment, with many forced to homeschool their children during lockdown.

And with routines thrown into chaos, many mums and dads are struggling to get their little ones off to bed on time without a tantrum.

But now a team of experts have shared a calculator which works out when kids should go to sleep based on their age.

The sleep calculator - created by Hillarys.co.uk - allows parents to put in their children’s ages and what time they wake up.

Hilary's sleep calculator shows what time kids should got to bed based on their age. Picture: Getty Images

The interactive tool then works out their ideal bedtime based on sleep cycles. You can find it HERE!

For instance, it suggests that a five-year-old child who needs to be up at 7am the next day should go to bed at either 5:46pm, 6:16pm, 6:46pm, 7:16pm or 7:46pm.

Hillarys says: “All children’s body clocks are unique – some need 12 or more hours of sleep each night, others are content with much less.

"Happy mornings rely on sleeping patterns that fall in line with sleep cycles. And that’s where our sleep calculator helps.

"The Sleep Calculator for Kids works out the best time for your child to wake up by counting sleep cycles. Each cycle for a 5-year-old lasts around 30 minutes.

"Waking up mid-cycle can mean your child wakes up grumpy. So your results show wake-up times that are between cycles – that’s when you’re most likely to be greeted with a smile from your child.

"Most children take roughly 14 minutes to nod off (depending on the quality of the bedtime story). This time is included in your results."

Hilarys sleep expert, Lucy Askew, has also shared her top tips for helping children get a good night’s sleep.

She advises kids should have the same bedtime and wake up time every weekday to keep them in a routine.

Lucy also suggests banning technology for at least an hour before bed to help them get a better quality sleep.

She also adds that their sleeping environment should be ‘cosy and quiet’, saying: “This will help to make their bedroom a place they WANT to rest in, as well as work and play.”

