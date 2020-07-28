Clarks offering to swap kids shoes for free if they outgrow them before February

28 July 2020, 12:56

Your children can now get their shoes replaced if they outgrow them
Your children can now get their shoes replaced if they outgrow them. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The new Clarks deal will allow parents to save money on back-to-school wardrobes.

Clarks are offering a new deal to shoppers which will allow them to exchange their children's shoes if they grow out of them.

The footwear brand have said that if your child grows out of their Clarks shoes before February 28 2021, they will give you a free pair.

This new deal will come in handy to all those parents with children regularly growing out of their school uniforms.

The deal applies on all full price back-to-school kids shoes, including shoes, boots, plimsolls and sports shoes.

READ MORE: This Morning's Dr Ranj Singh issues children's face mask warning as new rules come into force

The new Clarks deal will allow parents to save money on back-to-school wardrobes
The new Clarks deal will allow parents to save money on back-to-school wardrobes. Picture: Getty

However, there are some rules around the new deal in order to make sure people are not taking advantage of it.

The shoes must be purchased from a Clarks store between July 13 and September 14 2020, and the child must be fitted by a trained Clarks professional – which comes at no extra cost.

This means no online shoes can be exchanged in this deal.

Parents will need to have their children fitted in Clarks in order to receive the deal
Parents will need to have their children fitted in Clarks in order to receive the deal. Picture: Getty

If your child does grow out of their shoes before the February date, the parent must bring in the receipt and the outgrown pair of shoes for a Clarks fitter to agree on.

For infant sizes 10 and above, you can exchange for a free pair until February 28, 2021.

However, for infant sizes 7 to 9.5, the date the deal is valid until is only until November 30 2020.

The deal applies on all full price back-to-school kids shoes
The deal applies on all full price back-to-school kids shoes. Picture: Getty

Parents have been blown away by the great deal, especially with children expected to be heading back to schools in September after the summer break.

For all the terms and conditions on the deal, and to book a fitting, you can visit the Clarks website.

READ NOW: Dad divides opinion after revealing that he pays his son to read books

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

Around the world-inspired names are often very popular

Sofia and Kingston top the most popular city-inspired baby name lists
The most popular beach-themed baby names have been revealed (stock images)

The beach-themed baby names growing in popularity in 2020 - including Ariel and Cove
Would you pay your child to read? (stock images)

Dad divides opinion after revealing that he pays his son to read books
Dr Ranj has warned parents about face masks and their children

This Morning's Dr Ranj Singh issues children's face mask warning as new rules come into force
The couple wanted to name their son Lucifer as they thought it was "nice and unique"

Couple win battle to name son Lucifer after shock registrar reaction

Trending on Heart

Dating in the UK doesn't come cheap - especially if you're a man!

Dating in the UK costs singletons a whopping £1,349 a year

Get the lowdown on Dani Dyer's new boyfriend Sammy Kimmence

Who is Dani Dyer's boyfriend Sammy Kimmence and when did she split from Jack Fincham?

TV & Movies

What happened to Dave Glover and is he Jamie Tate's dad?

What happened to David Glover in Emmerdale and how did he die?

TV & Movies

When will The Kissing Booth 3 be released on Netflix?

Will there be a Kissing Booth 3 and when will it be released on Netflix?

Netflix

The couple have had a rather private pregnancy

Has Sophie Turner given birth to hers and Joe Jonas' baby and what have they named her?

Celebrities

Dani Dyer has announced her pregnancy

Love Island’s Dani Dyer announces she’s pregnant with boyfriend Sammy Kimmence

Celebrities