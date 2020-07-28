Clarks offering to swap kids shoes for free if they outgrow them before February

Your children can now get their shoes replaced if they outgrow them. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The new Clarks deal will allow parents to save money on back-to-school wardrobes.

Clarks are offering a new deal to shoppers which will allow them to exchange their children's shoes if they grow out of them.

The footwear brand have said that if your child grows out of their Clarks shoes before February 28 2021, they will give you a free pair.

This new deal will come in handy to all those parents with children regularly growing out of their school uniforms.

The deal applies on all full price back-to-school kids shoes, including shoes, boots, plimsolls and sports shoes.

READ MORE: This Morning's Dr Ranj Singh issues children's face mask warning as new rules come into force

The new Clarks deal will allow parents to save money on back-to-school wardrobes. Picture: Getty

However, there are some rules around the new deal in order to make sure people are not taking advantage of it.

The shoes must be purchased from a Clarks store between July 13 and September 14 2020, and the child must be fitted by a trained Clarks professional – which comes at no extra cost.

This means no online shoes can be exchanged in this deal.

Parents will need to have their children fitted in Clarks in order to receive the deal. Picture: Getty

If your child does grow out of their shoes before the February date, the parent must bring in the receipt and the outgrown pair of shoes for a Clarks fitter to agree on.

For infant sizes 10 and above, you can exchange for a free pair until February 28, 2021.

However, for infant sizes 7 to 9.5, the date the deal is valid until is only until November 30 2020.

The deal applies on all full price back-to-school kids shoes. Picture: Getty

Parents have been blown away by the great deal, especially with children expected to be heading back to schools in September after the summer break.

For all the terms and conditions on the deal, and to book a fitting, you can visit the Clarks website.

READ NOW: Dad divides opinion after revealing that he pays his son to read books