Couple who adopted four children give birth to quadruplets just months later

Maxine and Jacob are now parents to nine children. Picture: GoFundMe/Maxine Young

By Alice Dear

The pair got the shock of their lives when they realised they were expecting four babies after adopting four siblings.

Jacob and Maxine Young are now parents to nine after adopting four children, having their own baby and then falling pregnant with quadruplets.

The couple, who married in 2016, always knew they wanted a family, with Maxine dreaming of being mum to a large family with adopted and biological children.

Maxine and Jacob started their fostering journey in February 2017, and after finishing their training went on to accept a placement of four siblings aged 4, 2, 11 and a newborn, who they picked up from the hospital.

They then went on to welcome their own child, Henry, in October 2018 after suffering multiple miscarriages.

Maxine and Jacob welcomed their quadruplets earlier this year. Picture: GoFundMe/Maxine Young

In December 2019, the parents officially adopted their four foster children.

However, they were not finished and decided to try for just one more baby to complete their family – which is when they fell pregnant with quadruplets.

Following the news of the pregnancy, Jacob's mum, ArLette, set up a GoFundMe page as the family were living off a single income.

The couple already had four adopted children and one son of their own, Henry. Picture: GoFundMe/Maxine Young

On the GoFundMe page, ArLette explained: "They are a single income household with Jake being the sole provider for their family.

"It has worked well for them in the past and allows Maxine to stay home and raise their 5 young children.

"However, now with the time off that Jake will need, it’s going to be extremely financially draining. He is receiving no paid time off through his employer."

The page has now received $10,623 worth of donations from supporters.

Maxine and Jacob found out about the pregnancy after officially adopting their first four children. Picture: GoFundMe/Maxine Young

Keeping people updated with their story, the parents announced their quadruplets – Silas, Theo, Beck, Cecilia – were born on July 31, 2020.

Last month, Maxine and Jacob thanked everyone for their support, writing on the page: "The babies were a month old last week. We can’t believe how fast time is going. We are beyond grateful for their strength and resilience. We are grateful for our families and friends who have done so much to help us.

"We couldn’t have done it without you. We are grateful to our other children for being so understanding and patient with us even when we aren’t our best. We are grateful to all of the amazing strangers who have been so invested in our story and truly love our kids.

"To everyone who has donated, purchased off our registry, offered to help with our children, made meals for us, WE CAN NOT THANK YOU ENOUGH. You are the people that the world needs more of, the people who make the world better, we are so lucky to have you. It means the world to us...Thank You! The babies are home!!"

