Crafty mum reveals genius £2 clock hack that makes her children lie in for longer

10 September 2019, 12:46 | Updated: 10 September 2019, 13:58

The quick hack will only cost you £2
The quick hack will only cost you £2. Picture: Getty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The quick and easy tip will transform the way your children behave when it's too early to get up and out of bed.

Any parent of a young child will relate to the sleepless nights, at first because of the crying and as they get older, because they want to get up and play.

One mum has revealed her simple life hack that ensures her young daughter doesn't get up at the crack of dawn - and it won't cost you a fortune either.

Parents of young children will relate to the struggle
Parents of young children will relate to the struggle. Picture: Getty

Megan Gough, who's from Greater Manchester shared her brilliant hack on Facebook, and all you need is a cheap clock and some coloured pens.

A mum of a three-year-old daughter, Meghan's so stranger to being woken up at crazy hours, but she headed to IKEA, purchased a £2 plain white clock and went wild with the colouring pens.

We've mocked up a similar version to what Megan's done for her daughter
We've mocked up a similar version to what Megan's done for her daughter. Picture: IKEA

Using a 'traffic light' system, the Mancunian coloured in different sections of the clock that represent whether or not it's okay to get out of bed, or if it's time to go back to sleep.

Red, which Megan has placed to be between 6-6:30am is "stay in bed".

Amber, which is 6:30-7am means she is allowed to play quietly in her room but isn't allowed to wake people up, and Green, set at 7-8:30am means it's okay to get out of bed.

The mum has also painted the smaller of the two arms on the clock with some glitter.

A toddler lying in is every busy parent's dream
A toddler lying in is every busy parent's dream. Picture: Getty

Explaining how it works, Megan told MEN: “This was a plain clock from IKEA my three-year-old now knows when to get up.

“Green is good to go.

"So she gets up when the glittery hand is in green, if she's awake in yellow, she can play quietly in her room but not in my room and red is back to bed.”

The tot’s bedtime runs from 6pm until 7am, with her daughter not allowed to get out of bed before 6.30am.

Megan hilariously added: “She is really good, just the odd problem like waking me up at 1.30am because ‘I have no socks on’. Ha!”

