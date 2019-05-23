These mums crave chalk, talcum powder and even paper towels when pregnant

A condition called Pica can cause expecting mums to crave weird foods. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

Different mums-to-be have spoken out about their strange cravings whilst expecting, and they'll make yours look tame.

Craving pickles, chocolate or even specific brands of chips are completely normal when pregnant, every mother gets them.

Even expecting mum Stacey Solomon spoke out about her weird craving of salad covered in vinegar, but it's nothing in comparison to some of the cravings women with Pica get.

Those who suffer from Pica have slightly stranger cravings than what most are used to. Picture: Getty

Pica is a condition where you crave non-food items, which is common during pregnancy.

The non-food items can vary dramatically, but some mothers have spoken to The Sun about their unusual cravings.

One mum named Olesya Bochkareva from London craved CHALK during her pregnancy.

The 29-year-old admitted she wanted to "lick the walls in my building" and was driven crazy by the smell of the new build development she just moved into.

Olesya said: "I’d heard of people fancying peanut butter with pickles, or fries dipped in milkshake, but for me chalk was all I could think about eating.

Read more: How to pamper as a pregnant mother: from balms to baby oil

Chalk is apparently a rather popular craving for those who have pica. Picture: Getty

"Back home, I eagerly opened the packet, pulled out a long white stick of chalk and tentatively licked it.

"The taste was divine and I bit a piece off to enjoy. As I munched on my unexpected snack, I was already thinking about returning to the shops to buy another packet."

She explained that once she realised that she suffered from Pica and that it was potentially harmful to the baby, she started spitting out the chalk instead of swallowing it, as she was so hooked "there was no way I could give it up completely".

Olesya isn't the only mum to speak out about her struggle with eating strange items when expecting.

Nazma Iqbal also used to eat chalk during her fourth pregnancy before deciding she wanted to move on to "something better"- paper towels.

The 38-year-old beautician and hairdresser explained that she started out by eating her daughter's chalk after biscuits, crackers and nuts didn't satisfy her.

Nazma, from Derby, said: "I don’t know what came over me, but I suddenly took a bite from one of the pieces of chalk - it was bliss".

She continued: "But chalk wasn’t enough. I needed something better.

"Soon I turned to cooking flour, but then I realised my favourite craving of all – paper towels.

"As I tore off a sheet of kitchen roll and tore it with my teeth, it was a feeling like no other.

"The rough paper felt like heaven in my mouth and I chewed up the whole sheet until it turned soggy.

"My three kids couldn't stop laughing as they watched me desperately fulfilling my craving."

24-year-old Kadejah Clark also had a weird craving, and admits she "scoffed three bottles of talcum powder a week".

She explained: "Before I had my children, I had a friend with an iron deficiency who used to eat Johnson’s Baby Powder.

"I thought she was nuts and couldn’t quite believe it when she managed to convince me to try some. I thought it was disgusting!"

Nazma used to scoff kitchen roll when she was pregnant with her fourth child. Picture: Getty

She continued: "But years later, when I fell pregnant with my eldest daughter, Dae’Jha-Leigh, the memory of the powder popped into my head and suddenly it was all I wanted.I bought a bottle of it and it was so refreshing as soon as the white stuff hit my tongue.

"I can’t explain why I loved it so much but from that moment on, I was hooked.

"After I gave birth to my daughter I thought my strange craving was over and it was – until I fell pregnant with my youngest daughter Naila-Monaé seven years later.

"My impulse to eat the powder was even stronger than before and I started getting through three bottles a week. It tasted incredible."