Dad slammed after he admits to paying his daughter, 22, to lose weight
9 October 2019, 12:12 | Updated: 9 October 2019, 12:25
A father from the US said he has “grown increasingly worried” for his daughter’s health.
One dad has gone viral after he admitted to paying his daughter to lose weight.
Sharing a message on Reddit's "Am I the A*****" forum, the father explained that he saw his 22-year-old’s money problems as a way of encouraging her to get healthy.
"I have grown increasingly worried for my daughter's weight,” he said, continuing: “It has gotten beyond the point of merely an aesthetic issue and I have genuine concerns about her health.”
After trying to ‘delicately’ speak to his child about her weight before, the parent said: “Currently she is not sufficiently motivated to do it, and is busy with her school and part time job so struggles to find time to go to the gym."
He then went on to say he already pays for her tuition and rent, while the young women’s part-time job covers groceries bills and spending money, but she is forever wishing she earned more money “for leisure activities and clothes".
Read More: Dad slammed for destroying his eight-year-old son's artwork to teach him a lesson
The dad saw this as an opportunity to motivate his daughter to lose weight, as he said: "I suggested that if she start going to the gym, I would give her extra money.
"This is to serve as a motivator but also for practical reasons as she can pick up fewer shifts at her job and have more time to go to the gym."
Read More: Parents are hiring a terrifying clown to scare their young children into behaving
He currently pays his daughter $15 [£12] an hour to work out as he "did not think it was appropriate to pay her by pounds lost".
Despite admitting his wife is "disgusted" by the arrangement, he finally added: “I think I am helping her by replacing her shifts at her job with "shifts" at the gym - and financially compensating this.”
Unsurprisingly, the admission has now received over 1,000 comments, with users totally divided.
"Please please please please don't do this,” said one, while another agreed: “If you’re honestly concerned about her health why don’t you encourage her to speak with someone who’s actually qualified to make those calls instead.”
And a third added: “The daughter really has to want to make those choices for herself or it's just not gonna stick.”
However, another social media user hit back: “It’s nice that you’re so supportive and invested in your child.”
And a second penned: “I see nothing wrong with the arrangement that you both seem quite happy with. $15 is minimum wage age where I am, and so it makes a lot of sense to incentivize her with lost pay from the job.”