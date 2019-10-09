Dad slammed after he admits to paying his daughter, 22, to lose weight

9 October 2019

A dad has been slammed for paying his daughter to go to the gym
A dad has been slammed for paying his daughter to go to the gym. Picture: PA Images/Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

A father from the US said he has “grown increasingly worried” for his daughter’s health.

One dad has gone viral after he admitted to paying his daughter to lose weight.

Sharing a message on Reddit's "Am I the A*****" forum, the father explained that he saw his 22-year-old’s money problems as a way of encouraging her to get healthy.

"I have grown increasingly worried for my daughter's weight,” he said, continuing: “It has gotten beyond the point of merely an aesthetic issue and I have genuine concerns about her health.”

After trying to ‘delicately’ speak to his child about her weight before, the parent said: “Currently she is not sufficiently motivated to do it, and is busy with her school and part time job so struggles to find time to go to the gym."

A man said he is now paying his daughter to lose weight
A man said he is now paying his daughter to lose weight. Picture: Reddit

He then went on to say he already pays for her tuition and rent, while the young women’s part-time job covers groceries bills and spending money, but she is forever wishing she earned more money “for leisure activities and clothes".

Read More: Dad slammed for destroying his eight-year-old son's artwork to teach him a lesson

The dad saw this as an opportunity to motivate his daughter to lose weight, as he said: "I suggested that if she start going to the gym, I would give her extra money.

"This is to serve as a motivator but also for practical reasons as she can pick up fewer shifts at her job and have more time to go to the gym."

Read More: Parents are hiring a terrifying clown to scare their young children into behaving

He currently pays his daughter $15 [£12] an hour to work out as he "did not think it was appropriate to pay her by pounds lost".

Despite admitting his wife is "disgusted" by the arrangement, he finally added: “I think I am helping her by replacing her shifts at her job with "shifts" at the gym - and financially compensating this.”

Unsurprisingly, the admission has now received over 1,000 comments, with users totally divided.

"Please please please please don't do this,” said one, while another agreed: “If you’re honestly concerned about her health why don’t you encourage her to speak with someone who’s actually qualified to make those calls instead.”

The dad has sparked a fierce debate
The dad has sparked a fierce debate. Picture: PA Images

And a third added: “The daughter really has to want to make those choices for herself or it's just not gonna stick.”

However, another social media user hit back: “It’s nice that you’re so supportive and invested in your child.”

And a second penned: “I see nothing wrong with the arrangement that you both seem quite happy with. $15 is minimum wage age where I am, and so it makes a lot of sense to incentivize her with lost pay from the job.”

The killer clown has been hired to scare children

Parents are hiring a terrifying clown to scare their young children into behaving
The dad has been slammed on Reddit (stock image)

Dad slammed for destroying his eight-year-old son's artwork to teach him a lesson
One woman has said an A&E nurse shared the hack with her [STOCK IMAGE]

Mum shares A&E nurse’s Haribo hack to help determine if a child has broken a bone
This head lice repellent claims to keep nits at bay

Parents go wild for £5 head lice repellent spray that could keep nit outbreaks at bay
Charley has shared a glimpse of her latest parenting hack

Emmerdale’s Charley Webb reveals clever parenting hack for when son Bowie needs ‘time out’

Cathy Shipton is leaving Casualty after 33 years of playing Duffy

Casualty fans ‘heartbroken’ as it’s confirmed Duffy is LEAVING after 33 years

Coleen has accused Rebekah of selling stories on her

Coleen Rooney claims Rebekah Vardy has been selling stories on her in sensational Twitter statement

Rats will be making their way into UK homes

Over 120 million rats to invade British homes as rodent population is forced above ground after heavy rain
Both shows have been pulled off air

Loose Women and This Morning cancelled AGAIN today... here's why the ITV shows have been pulled off air

Stacey Solomon could be returning to The X Factor

Stacey Solomon reveals she’s ‘in talks’ for X Factor return ten years after TV debut

And and Lisa got married in 2006

Ant McPartlin's ex Lisa Armstrong 'likes' tweet branding Britain's Got Talent 'boring'

