Dad issues warning to parents after finding his son’s Huggies nappy 'burst' overnight

A father has taken to social media to express his concerns over the nappies. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

A father has spoken out on social media after his son’s Mickey Mouse Ultra Dry Huggies “exploded”, covering him in gelatine crystals.

Eran, a father from Sydney, has expressed his concerns after his 23 month old son Dov was found covered in gelatine crystals after his nappy burst.

The nappy by Huggies was from the Mickey Mouse Ultra Dry range, a range Eran moved on to after using the Huggies Winnie The Pooh range for years.

Eran claims Dov was in the nappy for seven hours when the burst happened, even though the product claims to last 12 hours.

He said: “It was very upsetting to find my kid like this.

The father said it was "upsetting" to find his son covered in gelatine crystals. Picture: Getty

“It just exploded with crystals all over him, he was wet up to his chest inside his onesie and very stressed.”

The concerned father added: “It's totally unacceptable that he had to experience this – not to mention dangerous. Who knows what they put in those crystals?”

Eran went on to say that if “you pay good money” you expect “a quality product”.

The father alleges he contacted Huggies to question the quality of their new product, to which he claims they told him they were no different to the previous line.

“Huggies told me the crystals are kid friendly and not a safety hazard but said if he swallows them to take him to hospital, which is a bit of a contradiction and a bit concerning”, Eran wrote.

He continued: “Now other parents are coming forward on social media to say they are having the same problem. They are clearly not the same quality."

In a statement, a spokesperson for Huggies' parent company Kimberly-Clark denied changes were made to the absorbency of the new product.

They said: “We recently launched an updated version of our Huggies Ultra Dry range – featuring a new Mickey and Minnie outer-cover, which replaced the previous Winnie the Pooh graphics.

Huggies have denied changes were made to the absorbency of the new product. Picture: Getty

“This was purely a change to the outer-cover and importantly, no changes were made to the existing absorbency specifications.”

They continued to add: “We have received some calls and social media posts from parents asking questions about the recent changes.

“We take product quality matters very seriously and have been dealing with these consumers directly to discuss their individual queries.

"As part of this process, consumers are sending back samples so that our quality control team can review these, in addition to all new products manufactured at our local facility.

“To date, we have not identified any manufacturing or quality concerns associated with the updated range."