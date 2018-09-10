Eight-month pregnant woman SITS on man after he refused to give up bus seat

Writer Brydie Lee-Kennedy shocked followers with her public transport drama.

A woman was refused a seat while travelling on a bus, despite being eight months pregnant.

TV writer Brydie Lee-Kennedy shocked Twitter users after sharing the incident on her social media account.

She wrote: "Well it finally happened in my eighth month of pregnancy, I just sat on a man's hand and bag when he wouldn't move them off the last spare seat on the bus. We're now sharing a very quiet ride."

Brydie was then inundated with other women sharing their own horror stories of similar experiences

One follower replied: "Haha, when I was pregs I asked a man-spreader if I could share his bench seat on the bus and he gestured to his wide legs and said, "No."

Another woman who was also eight months pregnant when refused a seat warned the ignorant man how she could give birth at any minute.

