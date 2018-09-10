Eight-month pregnant woman SITS on man after he refused to give up bus seat
10 September 2018, 13:39
Writer Brydie Lee-Kennedy shocked followers with her public transport drama.
A woman was refused a seat while travelling on a bus, despite being eight months pregnant.
TV writer Brydie Lee-Kennedy shocked Twitter users after sharing the incident on her social media account.
She wrote: "Well it finally happened in my eighth month of pregnancy, I just sat on a man's hand and bag when he wouldn't move them off the last spare seat on the bus. We're now sharing a very quiet ride."
Brydie was then inundated with other women sharing their own horror stories of similar experiences
Well it finally happened in my 8th month of pregnancy, I just sat on a man’s hand and bag when he wouldn’t move them off the last spare seat on the bus. We’re now sharing a very quiet ride.— Brydie Lee-Kennedy (@BrydieLK) September 4, 2018
One follower replied: "Haha, when I was pregs I asked a man-spreader if I could share his bench seat on the bus and he gestured to his wide legs and said, "No."
Another woman who was also eight months pregnant when refused a seat warned the ignorant man how she could give birth at any minute.
Haha when I was pregs I asked a manspreader if I could share his bench seat on the bus and he gestured to his wide legs and said, “No.”— Bridget Neval (@bridgetneval) September 5, 2018
Like, “Sorry, my balls need that space.”
I told a man when I was 8 months pregnant that I was going to give birth on his feet if he didn't let me sit down on the bus. He got up. And way to go for doing that.— Jill Pritts (@Juxtapositions) September 5, 2018
