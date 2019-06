Father's Day 2019: Vote for your favourite celebrity dad

We've rounded up a selection of fit dads for your viewing pleasure. Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

Who doesn't love a fit dad? Vote your favourite famous father in our special poll.

Happy Father's Day!

Proving that it's not all about naff socks, cards about beer and empty promises to mow the lawn for a month - we've collated a list of some of the sexiest dads from the world of showbiz, sport and music.

However, it's up to YOU to decide who gets crowned Heart.co.uk's Fittest Celebrity Dad 2019.

Vote in our poll below...