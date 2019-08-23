Fun activities your kids will enjoy, whatever the weather…

Don't let bad weather spoil your plans... plan things that are weatherproof. Picture: Getty

You never know what's on the agenda when it comes to British weather... thankfully we've got some great ideas to keep the kids entertained, come rain or shine.

Weather conditions can derail even the best laid plans - so it's vital to always have a back-up.

Here are four fun games and activities that will keep kids busy, and can be adapted for indoor or outdoor fun.

From skittles to treasure hunts, these ideas will help you make brilliant family memories.

Hopscotch

Hopscotch can be played come rain or shine. Picture: Getty

This schoolyard favourite is sure to be a hit either outdoors or indoors - and it's one adults will enjoy just as much as the kids.

If you're heading outdoors, grab some chalk and prepare to start hopping.

Chunky chalks from wilko are ideal for making your numbered grid.

If you haven't got a patio or concrete area in your garden, you can supervise the kids while they play on the pavement outside, or on the pathway of your local park.

If the weather or lack of outside space is keeping you indoors for this one, then you can set up your hopscotch game on any floor surface.

Use strips of felt and cut out numbers to form the nine connecting squares, and off you go!

Treasure Hunt

Treasure hunts can be adapted for indoor or outdoors. Picture: Getty

Think up some cryptic clues, hide some treasure in a treasure chest from wilko then sit back and relax while your kids go on the hunt.

Inside or out, you can draw a map or write clues leading kids to one particular pot of gold - or sweets - or hide random chocolates and toys from wilko for them to uncover as they go.

Why not add a fancy dress element too? Imaginative costumes and props help youngsters get in to character.

Skittles

Skittles can be played indoors or outside, and is great for kids of all ages. Picture: Getty

This easy to set up game is perfect for the kids - and it's totally weatherproof.

If the weather is dry, head outside with a skittle set and make your garden path or safe stretch of pavement the ultimate bowling alley!

If you're playing inside, clear the living room, take the coffee table and rug out and get ready to bowl those strikes.

Grab some adorable wooden skittles from wilko, ideal for younger kids, or improvise with empty toilet roll tubes numbered and coloured in with felt tip.

Paddling pool

A paddling pool can be great for indoor or outdoor fun. Picture: Getty

If the sun is shining a paddling pool is the perfect way for the kids to cool down as they enjoy a supervised splash about.

Too wet or cold outside? Fill your clean paddling pool with plastic balls and make an impromptu ball pit - just make sure you take down any valuables in case they get knocked with a stray ball!

wilko sell a paddling pool ideal for either situation.

