Baby brand JoJo Maman Bébé has unveiled 18 gender-neutral names that they think will be popular in 2020.

Deciding on your baby's name is one of the most exciting (and potentially tricky) things. Some people have names that they've long thought about while others might decide nearer the time depending on trends and what's in fashion.

Naming your child is a really personal thing and it's highly likely that whatever moniker you choose everyone will have an opinion. It's one of the reasons that many people decide not to reveal the name they're thinking of for their baby.

And with the movement of gender neutrality becoming more prominent, many parents-to-be are opting for names that can be used for either sex.

Baby brand JoJo Maman Bébé recently revealed its suggestion of 18 gender-neutral names: River, Gray, Quinn, Wren, Rowan, Avery, Robin, Aubrey, Remi, Evelyn, Max, Indigo, Albie, Bailey, Blair, Jude, Teddy and Everly.

The brand explained how the name River has become rather popular for baby girls in recent years, as well as boys.

A spokesperson said of the trend: "Unisex names are more popular than ever – which could be because we’re breaking down gender boundaries or we’re just more likely to be set on a name before we find out whether we’re having a boy or a girl!"

