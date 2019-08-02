This video of an 82-year-old painting his granddaughter’s nails after surgery will melt your heart

2 August 2019, 14:36 | Updated: 2 August 2019, 15:00

Keith, 82, attends to his granddaughter's nails as she recovers from surgery
Keith, 82, attends to his granddaughter's nails as she recovers from surgery. Picture: Twitter/Ayla Winter-White
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

This grandad knows how to go above and beyond for his family.

20-year-old Ayla Winter-White has left people across the internet emotional after sharing footage of her grandad painting her nails.

The video, posted on her Twitter page, shows her grandad Keith, 82, painting her nails are she lays in a hospital bed after undergoing surgery.

Ayla captioned the sweet video, writing: “My grandparents came to look after me after my surgery and my grandad told me he wanted to make me feel better, he told me he’s been painting my nan’s nails for 30 years and that he wanted to paint mine and I needed to share this.”

In the video, Keith looks focused on his job, even asking his granddaughter: “How many coats do you have on?”

Ayla called her granddad the "love of her life"
Ayla called her granddad the "love of her life". Picture: Twitter/Ayla Winter-White

When asked something from another family member, Keith simply replied: “I’ve got an important job right now.”

The video has now gone viral, viewed a massive 5.3 million times.

People have been left emotional by the sweet scenes, with one person commenting on the video: “This made me start to cry. What a sweet person to have in your life.”

Another added: “I’ve never had the privilege of having cute, loving grandparents which makes my heart melt even more so at this.”

Looks like Keith did a great job after 30 years of practice on his wife
Looks like Keith did a great job after 30 years of practice on his wife. Picture: Twitter/Ayla Winter-White

Adding to the huge fan base already, Ayla also shared a picture of Keith taking a picture of her grandmother.

She captioned the image with: “He also worships my nan and is her personal photographer, what more could a woman want in life?”

We don't know about you, but we're now officially Keith's biggest fan.

