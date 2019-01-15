Dad gets visit from the police for Facebook status about accidentally giving son hot sauce

Paul's five day old son Ben got a surprise from the spicy taste. Picture: Getty

A dad was left scratching his head after the police were called to him because he accidentally gave his baby son a taste of hot sauce.

Paul Dawson, 39, posted on Facebook that he had accidentally let his five-day-old son Ben suck his fingers after eating chicken wings while dining at a local branch of TGI Friday's.

Writing on Facebook he said: "Lorencia was breast-feeding Ben and I was eating hot wings. She was wanting to eat her food so asked if I could hold him while she ate.

Paul was at TGI Friday's when he accidentally gave his son hot sauce. Picture: PA

"I'd wiped my hands on a napkin, as you do, and was holding him.

"He wasn't too happy at not feeding anymore so I put my knuckle in his mouth to try and pacify him - completely forgetting about what I'd eaten.

"Ben made a funny face and that was that. Apparently five-day-old babies don't like it when their dads put their fingers in their mouths after eating hot wings."

He made sure to make it clear to his Facebook friends that the incident was unintentional but he soon learned somebody had reported him to the police when they knocked on his door.

Paul cluelessly opened the door and asked what they were looking for to which the police responded: "You don't know then?"

The incident happened after Paul ate some spicy chicken wings. Picture: Getty

They then revealed they had been called to the address as somebody had informed them he was feeding his son hot sauce.

Upset by the situation and a bit tearful, Paul's partner and Ben's mother explained the situation to the officers who were embarrassed by the debacle.

A spokesman for their local police department Cleveland Police said: “Police received a call from a member of the public regarding concern for the welfare of a baby on Tuesday 8 January.

“As a result, two officers were deployed to an address in Stockton to speak with the parents of the baby to understand the circumstances of the report."

“Officers were satisfied that the baby was safe and well and there were no further enquiries carried out.”