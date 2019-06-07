Instagram model slammed for posting 'full makeup’ photo during labour

This Instagram model has been criticised by fans. Picture: Instagram

Hannah revealed to her followers she had gone into labour with an adorable Instagram photo.

An Instagram model has faced backlash over the past week after her followers took an issue with her ‘staged’ labour photo.

Australian influencer Hannah Polite, 27, first hit the headlines when she posted a snap which sees her celebrating a special moment with her family.

In the photo, Hannah can be seen posing with her husband and daughter Evaliah in coordinated outfits along with a sign reading: "Woohoo! Mama is in labour and baby is nearly here!"

But fans quickly pointed out that the mum was wearing a full face of makeup and had her hair perfectly blow dried just hours before she welcomed her son.

This caused huge backlash online, with one person writing: "Surely a quick tired selfie would have been more appropriate."

Another said: "Is taking the time to set up a staged photo for Instagram when you're in labour problematic?"

While a third added: "She's like, 'Ready to push', posting photos with a full face of makeup and in a designer hospital gown."

And a fourth asked: "Is there a need for a full face of makeup for this announcement?"

Luckily, Hannah was defended by a fair few followers, with one hitting back: "It's not my style and I couldn't pull it off, but she's about to have a baby so she can do whatever she likes."

And a second adding: "I'm guessing she was in early labour and took the time to capture a memory that she can keep forever. I've had four children and every labour is different."

Hannah gave birth to a healthy baby boy who she named Arlo William Small, and has since shared a powerful photo of her postpartum body.

Taking to Instagram again, the social media star posted a naked photo of herself 38 weeks pregnant alongside another photo showing her 24 hours after giving birth to her baby.

Penning an emotional message about her labour, the mum-of-two said she wanted to celebrate how "amazing" the human body is.

"Although a little confronting for me, I want to be as real as possible with you all and share my post partum body journey exactly how it is," she wrote.

"I was tired, pale and a little sore but so proud of what I'd just achieved the day before. The human body is so amazing and I'm so thankful that mine was able to grow, birth and now nurture my boy."

Hannah then went on to admit she’s in no rush to get back to her best, as she continued: "I will just be focusing on my family and my new baby, not exercising for at least 6 weeks."

This time, the model’s followers couldn’t wait to praise her, with one writing: "THIS IS SO IMPORTANT. Thank you so much for sharing and keeping it real, you don't know the number of new mums that you've brought comfort with this post."

And another added: “You’re so brave for sharing! It’s nice to see real people like you. Congratulations on the safe arrival 💕💕”