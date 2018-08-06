Parents who smack their children could soon be breaking the law

Parents in Wales could find themselves on the wrong side of the law if they choose to discipline their children with a smack.

A proposed new law has left parents divided as the Welsh government seek to make hitting children a criminal offence.

The Welsh law currently falls in line with laws across the UK, which states it is illegal for a parent or carer to smack their own child except where it amounts to "reasonable punishment".

However, the Welsh government are now looking to remove this defence, meaning any parent who smacks their kids as a form of punishment would be breaking the law.

The First Minister announced the bill to remove the "reasonable punishment defence" will be introduced between September 2018 and July 2019.

The proposed new laws have left parents divided, with a public consultation finding just a narrow majority agreeing the plans would achieve the aim of protecting children's rights.

The results of the consultation on Welsh Government plans to end physical punishment of children was published today, and of the 1,890 responses, just over half (50.3%) agreed and 48.1% disagreed with the statement. A further 1.5% said they “don’t know”.

Objectors to the bill fear the new law would criminalise loving parents, while those who support it claim children deserve the same amount of protection that adults do for assault.

“Children should not be subjected to violence in any circumstance. They have a right to live free from fear of violence and from actual violence”, wrote one respondent.

Another said: “A smack on the back of the legs or bum is not corporal punishment. Hitting a child with a cane/belt/hard object is. There is a clear distinction between beating a child and a small smack.”

The proposed bill comes after Scotland's government confirmed they will become the first UK nation to ban all physical punishment on children, and there will now be no legal justification for smacking your child.

A vote will be held in the Scottish parliament at some point next year, when the bill is expected to pass and become law.

The UK is currently one of only four countries where it is still legal to hit your children, including Italy, Switzerland, and the Czech Republic.