Jamie Oliver admits he uses an app to track his teenage daughters whereabouts

The protective father of five has revealed he keeps a watchful eye over Poppy, 16, and 15-year-old Daisy thanks to a live GPRS tracking app.

Chef Jamie Oliver is sure to raise a few eyebrows after revealing he and wife Jools Oliver like to keep track of their children’s whereabouts using technology that shares their live location at all times.

Jamie, who is also father to Petal, nine, Buddy, seven, and 22-month old River Rocket, revealed: “We used an app to keep track of our kids’ whereabouts.

“The older girls, Jools and I are all on an app called Life360, which means we can see exactly where everybody is and the route they’ve gone.

He added to Women magazine: “So if one of the girls says, “I’m going to Camden Town” and I can see they’ve gone to Reading, then we have a problem. They can check on me, too, and see how fast I’m driving. It’s brilliant.”

Life 360 app enables family’s to follows each others location on a map and sends alerts whenever they arrive and leave home.

According to the website, it’s savvy technology aims to “answer the age-old question where are you?” after their research found 6-8 messages a day are dedicated to the subject.

What’s more the app has a family chat function so members can talk to each other whilst on the go.