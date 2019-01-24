Mum who's urging son to break up with his STEP SISTER has shocked the internet

A man has asked Reddit for advice after his mum got together with his girlfriend's dad (stock image). Picture: Getty

A man has asked Reddit for advice after his mum urged him to break-up with his girlfriend because she's his stepsister

A man has shocked Reddit after asking for advice about what to do about his mother, who is trying to break him up with his girlfriend because she's his STEPSISTER.

But all isn't what it seems.

The 20-year-old man tells that he's actually been with the girlfriend in question for years (they got together when they were 14) - and that shockingly his mum got together with her dad AFTER their relationship began.

Despite the timelines of the two relationships, his mum is still urging him to break up with her - referring to them as 'brother and sister' at any opportunity.

The unnamed man wrote on Reddit: "When we were in HS (high school) we begged them not to date because of exactly this reason."

Many Reddit users slammed the mum for being unreasonable (stock image). Picture: Getty

"Weirdly enough, while they were just dating they were totally fine with my girlfriend and I being together, but it pretty much changed immediately when they got married last year and moved in together.

"Our parents have become laser focused on breaking us up, calling us brother and sister at every opportunity and lecturing us about how disgusting it is, asking us aren't we embarrassed that our friends know, saying that it's not anyone's fault that they got married first and this is just the way it has to be.

"I love this girl and have spent my life with her. I want to spend the rest of my life with her.

"I just can't stomach breaking up when we are fine and it is this bizarre outside circumstance trying to drive a wedge between us."

He added: "I hate being in this situation. Even though I know there is nothing wrong with us, it needles me every time my mom says 'go tell your sister x'.

"I think she is doing it on purpose to get under my skin.

"My (real) dad thinks the situation is hilarious and his view basically boils down to 'What did you expect from the crazy b****?'"But I see him infrequently and our living situation would be very bad if we moved in with him (drugs) so that isn't an option."

Should he be forced to break up with his 'step-sister'? (stock image). Picture: Getty

Predictably, the internet was shocked by the man's tale.

One person wrote: "I'm so sorry you're going through this. You and your girlfriend have been together far longer than your parents.

"If anything, your friends probably think it's weird that your parents got married and are trying to break the two of you up after six years."

Another added: "You were dating before they were dating- your not related- I see no issue."

What do YOU think?

NOW READ:

Parents face £1,000 fine PER CHILD for taking kids on holiday during term time

Is your dishwasher as clean as you think? Jaw-dropping hack shows where to find hidden reservoir of black slime

Slimming World release new 'Syn-free' chips with HALF the calories of normal oven chips