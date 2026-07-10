Surprising new additions make list of most popular baby names in UK
10 July 2026, 11:27
The most popular baby names for girls and boys in 2025 has been confirmed.
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Picking a baby name for your little girl or boy is never easy as a parent but the latest official list of popular names could be the perfect bit of inspiration.
In the latest figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), there are plenty of common names featuring in the top 100 with the likes of Olivia, Amelia and Isla for girls and Muhammad, Noah and Arthur for boys.
However, in the 2025 list, there are also some new entries and movement at the top of the charts.
For the boys, Leo has moved up to third place and names Vincent, Carter, Stanley and Ruben have all featured in the top 100 for the first time.
Grayson, Brody and Bodhi left the top 100 list in 2025 too.
For the girls, Olivia still remains the mot popular name but Lily has come up to second for the first time. Eliana, Gracie, Anaya, Alba, Marnie, Lilah and Frankie are all brand-new entries on the girl list.
Ellie, Amelie and Jessica are also no longer featured in the top 100.
The data was collected from the last calendar year across England and Wales. They also only account for that spelling of the name so any variations would be counted as a separate entry.
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What are the top 10 girl names in the UK 2025?
- Olivia
- Lily
- Amelia
- Isla
- Florence
- Freya
- Poppy
- Elsie
- Ivy
- Isabella
What are the top 10 boy names in the UK 2025?
- Muhammad
- Noah
- Leo
- Luca
- Arthur
- Oliver
- George
- Oscar
- Theodore
- Freddie