Surprising new additions make list of most popular baby names in UK

England and Wales top 100 baby names from 2025 have been unveiled. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

The most popular baby names for girls and boys in 2025 has been confirmed.

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Picking a baby name for your little girl or boy is never easy as a parent but the latest official list of popular names could be the perfect bit of inspiration.

In the latest figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), there are plenty of common names featuring in the top 100 with the likes of Olivia, Amelia and Isla for girls and Muhammad, Noah and Arthur for boys.

However, in the 2025 list, there are also some new entries and movement at the top of the charts.

For the boys, Leo has moved up to third place and names Vincent, Carter, Stanley and Ruben have all featured in the top 100 for the first time.

The top 100 baby girl and boy names have seen some new entries for 2025. Picture: Getty

Grayson, Brody and Bodhi left the top 100 list in 2025 too.

For the girls, Olivia still remains the mot popular name but Lily has come up to second for the first time. Eliana, Gracie, Anaya, Alba, Marnie, Lilah and Frankie are all brand-new entries on the girl list.

Ellie, Amelie and Jessica are also no longer featured in the top 100.

The data was collected from the last calendar year across England and Wales. They also only account for that spelling of the name so any variations would be counted as a separate entry.

What are the top 10 girl names in the UK 2025?

Olivia

Lily

Amelia

Isla

Florence

Freya

Poppy

Elsie

Ivy

Isabella

The baby name list is compiled from registered births in 2025. Picture: Getty

What are the top 10 boy names in the UK 2025?

Muhammad

Noah

Leo

Luca

Arthur

Oliver

George

Oscar

Theodore

Freddie

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