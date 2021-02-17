The most popular royal baby names revealed, from William to Meghan
17 February 2021, 15:15
Struggling to settle on a baby name? These royal monikers might give you a little inspiration.
When it comes to welcoming a baby into the world, one of the biggest struggles for parents it settling on a name for the little one.
The moniker is going to be with them for their entire lives, and so you have to make sure it's the right name.
While some people love traditional names, others like to opt for unique baby names – but have you ever thought about adding some royalty to your little prince or princess?
READ MORE: These are the most popular baby names for children born in February
The experts at OnBuy.com have collated a list of names from the royal family’s line of succession and analysed Forebears.io to see which names were the most popular across the globe.
The results show the most popular royal baby names, from James to Charles and Meghan to Eugenie.
The results found are as follows:
Most popular royal baby names for boys (number of children in the world with the name)
- James 8,807,695
- Peter 7,469,320
- William 6,351,385
- Charles 4,948,767
- Mark 4,592,330
- George 3,950,011
- Andrew 3,233,978
- Edward 2,636,584
- Louis 1,544,657
- Timothy 1,482,796
- Jack 1,101,554
- Mike 1,069,247
- Harry 815,837
- Phillip 645,764
- Archie 95,380
- Edoardo 37,603
Most popular royal baby names for girls (number of children in the world with the name)
- Elizabeth 6,028,529
- Sarah 4,826,386
- Diana 3,553,640
- Catherine 2,909,605
- Anne 2,542,114
- Beatrice 1,687,443
- Alexandra 1,549,883
- Louise 1,179,829
- Charlotte 1,153,242
- Sophie 1,050,422
- Lena 401,906
- Zara 401,386
- Mia 220,808
- Eugenie 206,609
- Camilla 149,269
- Meghan 90,134
- Autumn 34,482
- Birgitte 27,259
- Savannah 21,214
- Isla 7,667
READ NOW: Baby names set to be BIG in 2021