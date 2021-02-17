The most popular royal baby names revealed, from William to Meghan

Would you name your baby after a royal? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Struggling to settle on a baby name? These royal monikers might give you a little inspiration.

When it comes to welcoming a baby into the world, one of the biggest struggles for parents it settling on a name for the little one.

The moniker is going to be with them for their entire lives, and so you have to make sure it's the right name.

While some people love traditional names, others like to opt for unique baby names – but have you ever thought about adding some royalty to your little prince or princess?

Is your little prince or princess set for a royal mokiner? Picture: Getty

The experts at OnBuy.com have collated a list of names from the royal family’s line of succession and analysed Forebears.io to see which names were the most popular across the globe.

The results show the most popular royal baby names, from James to Charles and Meghan to Eugenie.

William is the third most popular baby name in the world for boys. Picture: Getty

The results found are as follows:

Most popular royal baby names for boys (number of children in the world with the name)

James 8,807,695 Peter 7,469,320 William 6,351,385 Charles 4,948,767 Mark 4,592,330 George 3,950,011 Andrew 3,233,978 Edward 2,636,584 Louis 1,544,657 Timothy 1,482,796 Jack 1,101,554 Mike 1,069,247 Harry 815,837 Phillip 645,764 Archie 95,380 Edoardo 37,603

Meghan is the 16th most popular royal baby name in the world for girls. Picture: Getty

Most popular royal baby names for girls (number of children in the world with the name)

Elizabeth 6,028,529 Sarah 4,826,386 Diana 3,553,640 Catherine 2,909,605 Anne 2,542,114 Beatrice 1,687,443 Alexandra 1,549,883 Louise 1,179,829 Charlotte 1,153,242 Sophie 1,050,422 Lena 401,906 Zara 401,386 Mia 220,808 Eugenie 206,609 Camilla 149,269 Meghan 90,134 Autumn 34,482 Birgitte 27,259 Savannah 21,214 Isla 7,667

