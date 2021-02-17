The most popular royal baby names revealed, from William to Meghan

17 February 2021, 15:15

Would you name your baby after a royal?
Picture: Getty
Struggling to settle on a baby name? These royal monikers might give you a little inspiration.

When it comes to welcoming a baby into the world, one of the biggest struggles for parents it settling on a name for the little one.

The moniker is going to be with them for their entire lives, and so you have to make sure it's the right name.

While some people love traditional names, others like to opt for unique baby names – but have you ever thought about adding some royalty to your little prince or princess?

Picture: Getty
Is your little prince or princess set for a royal mokiner? Picture: Getty

The experts at OnBuy.com have collated a list of names from the royal family’s line of succession and analysed Forebears.io to see which names were the most popular across the globe.

The results show the most popular royal baby names, from James to Charles and Meghan to Eugenie.

Picture: Getty
William is the third most popular baby name in the world for boys. Picture: Getty

The results found are as follows:

Most popular royal baby names for boys (number of children in the world with the name)

  1. James 8,807,695
  2. Peter 7,469,320
  3. William 6,351,385
  4. Charles 4,948,767
  5. Mark 4,592,330
  6. George 3,950,011
  7. Andrew 3,233,978
  8. Edward 2,636,584
  9. Louis 1,544,657
  10. Timothy 1,482,796
  11. Jack 1,101,554
  12. Mike 1,069,247
  13. Harry 815,837
  14. Phillip 645,764
  15. Archie 95,380
  16. Edoardo 37,603
Picture: Getty
Meghan is the 16th most popular royal baby name in the world for girls. Picture: Getty

Most popular royal baby names for girls (number of children in the world with the name)

  1. Elizabeth 6,028,529
  2. Sarah 4,826,386
  3. Diana 3,553,640
  4. Catherine 2,909,605
  5. Anne 2,542,114
  6. Beatrice 1,687,443
  7. Alexandra 1,549,883
  8. Louise 1,179,829
  9. Charlotte 1,153,242
  10. Sophie 1,050,422
  11. Lena 401,906
  12. Zara 401,386
  13. Mia 220,808
  14. Eugenie 206,609
  15. Camilla 149,269
  16. Meghan 90,134
  17. Autumn 34,482
  18. Birgitte 27,259
  19. Savannah 21,214
  20. Isla 7,667

