Mothercare slammed for selling sexy corsets aimed at mums who've just given birth

The sexy corset was paired with skyscraper heels for the website's imagery. Picture: Mothercare

By Mared Parry

The mother-and-baby chain promote the racy corsets as "post-birth lingerie" despite it not being safe to wear them.

Mothercare has come under fire after promoting a range of sexy corsets towards mums who have just given birth - without warning them of the health risks.

The high street chain previously sold the Belly Bandit Mother Tucker on their site, where the corset was worn by a slim model wearing stiletto heels and posing seductively.

The corset came in multiple prints before it was taken down. Picture: Mothercare

The £89.95 corset was listed on the site as "post-birth lingerie" and was in the same category as maternity aids such as bump support belts which are designed to relieve backache.

Health experts criticised Mothercare for promoting such an item, as it came with no warning that wearing a corset so soon after giving birth could be damaging their bodies.

It's recommended that corsets aren't worn for around six months after giving birth as your body is still changing and recovering.

The chain put their hands up and admitted it should come with a warning, and it has been taken down from the website after The Times raised concerns from midwives and mums.

Chairwoman of Independent Midwives UK, Jacqui Tomkins, said: "If you have it too tight (in the first six months) you could be causing damage.

"I’m very anxious for women who are getting the wrong message. It’s saying the most important thing is for you to be back in shape, looking like Kim Kardashian. That worries me."