Mum's fury after being thrown out of pool for breastfeeding baby, 10 months

The unnamed Australian woman kicked off on Facebook after being asked to leave the leisure centre TWICE.

A mum has blasted a leisure centre for kicking her out of a swimming pool for breastfeeding.

The unnamed mum ranted in a parenting Facebook group that she was asked to leave a public pool after feeding her infant in the water.

She wrote: "Has anyone ever been asked to get out of a public pool because they were breastfeeding?

"Yesterday was the second time the lifeguards at the pool I take my son to for swimming lessons has asked me to get out of the water because I was breastfeeding my 10-month-old.

"The reasons they gave me were: No food and drink allowed in the pool.

"Getting milk in the water is a hygiene risk. My baby might vomit in the water."

She told local news channel Yahoo 7: “The lifeguard, a young female, asked me to leave because they don’t want milk getting in the pool and because my 10-month-old son might vomit in the pool.

“I asked to see the pool’s policy on this and she informed me there is no policy about breastfeeding but that they don’t allow food and drink in the pool and if my kid vomits in the pool then everyone has to get out.

“I told her that I can’t stop the milk coming out when I have a let down, and that asking me to leave the pool because I’m breastfeeding is illegal.

“The lifeguard’s reasons are pathetic, they show a clear lack of understanding of basic human biology and of the law. It’s ignorance on their part.

“The first time I was so incredibly embarrassed and ashamed that it happened to me, I’ve only ever heard of it happening to other people.

“The second time I was angry, I am more confident in myself as a mother and of my legal rights to breastfeed anywhere, any time, including in a public pool if I choose.”

