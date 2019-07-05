Fed-up mum rants about parents who can't get their kids to school on time

5 July 2019, 15:31

The mother felt sorry for the children she sees arriving late every day
The mother felt sorry for the children she sees arriving late every day. Picture: PA
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The miffed mother shared her opinion on parents who are late for the school run and she's NOT HAPPY.

One mum has taken to Mumsnet to air her feelings towards parents who can't seem to get their children to school on time.

The unnamed woman, only known as Shootingstar1115 posted on the online forum saying that she knows "parenting is hard" but that she's sick of seeing parents bring their children to school late and says they "don't give a c**p".

The post was in the "am I being unreasonable?" section on the forum
The post was in the "am I being unreasonable?" section on the forum. Picture: Mumsnet

She explains that when she was younger she was "always late for school" and that her mum was "absolutely terrible in the mornings. Wouldn’t get up early, we would never be given breakfast".

The feeling seem to stem from her own childhood as she "hated walking in late every day. I never got used to it. Felt like all eyes were on me and the teachers would get annoyed.

"I wasn’t able to walk as the school was quite far away. I still very much like this now. It’s turned me into an extremely punctual person."

Read more: Woman on Mumsnet is slammed for getting a Hollywood wax before giving birth

The mum went on to explain that this still happens nowadays as she is witnessing the same thing on the way from school after dropping her own children off, seeing parents "walking towards the school by this point 15 minutes after it first started and they aren’t rushing either."

Her post was in the "am I being unreasonable?" section of the site, where parents ask other users if they are unreasonable to have a certain opinion on something semi-controversial.

Most parents agreed with the original poster, saying "YANBU", meaning "you are not being unreasonable".

One called NoSauce said: "It’s unfair on the children and the teachers. We’ve all got busy lives but the majority of us get our kids to school on time."

Loads of users were not happy with late parents and agreed with the poster
Loads of users were not happy with late parents and agreed with the poster. Picture: Mumsnet

Another called BillywigSting: "I was the always late kid too.

"Oddly enough when I went to college and made my own way there I was only ever late twice, once when the train broke down and once when I fell down the stairs.

I was always the last to be picked up too. It was horrible."

