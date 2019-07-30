Parents divided over children’s ‘chore guide’ claiming two-year-olds should do laundry

One mum has claimed children as young as two should be doing chores. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Parents have slammed this children's 'chore guide' which claims two-year-olds should pull their weight around the house.

Parents everywhere take note, because one woman has come up with a list of “age appropriate” chores for kids.

But while most mums and dads probably think their teenagers could do a bit more around the house, the controversial guide has divided social media users as it claims children as young as TWO should be doing laundry.

Shared by Sports Mom Survival Guide, the list is divided into five "age appropriate" sections, complete with recommendations on how much the groups are capable of doing.

Apparently, toddlers between two and three should be putting laundry away, feeding pets, cleaning up their messes and dusting.

If your kids are aged four to five, they can empty and load the dishwasher, put away laundry and tidy their rooms.

Read More: Mum issues warning over bow headbands after claiming friend’s 14-week-old baby suffocated

Things get tougher for six to eight-year-olds who are tasked with cleaning the bathroom, pulling out weeds in the garden and collecting rubbish, while those aged nine to 11 should scrub toilets, walk their pets, vacuum the carpet, cut the lawn and even help out with cooking.

Finally, the guide states that children from 12 upwards are also capable of baby-sitting their siblings, washing windows and ironing.

Unsurprisingly, the list has caused fierce debate on social media, with many parents arguing that young children shouldn’t be forced into so much responsibility.

One argued: “I think who every made up this list must live in the dark ages , let kids be kids , they have a lot of years ahead of them , let them help you if they want but don't expect to much.”

Read More: The School Uniform Grant offers parents £150 towards their kids' uniform and PE kits

Another replied: "Teach them how to pick up after themselves. But not to pick up after everyone else. If you're a parent - especially a stay-at-home parent - that's your job!"

While a third added: "Wow! 9 to 11 mowing lawns? Ummm I don't think so. There's some chores that really only adults can do. At 12 they're no way near old enough to babysit safely."

Although one mum hit back: “This is called "training for life". If they don't learn it at home when will they? It also gives a child confidence in their own abilities & makes them feel useful/helpful.”