Horrified mum finds sweets with health warning for kids

giant chocolate candy cane. Picture: hancocks.co.uk

A mum of four was shocked to learn the sweets she had bought for her children could have side affects.

A packet of cane filled with sugar-coated sweets were accompanied with a label claiming the sweets could have an ‘adverse effect on activity and attention in children’.

Mum Lucy Graham said she bought the chocolate sweets from Hull Fair but was shocked to see the warning on the inside of the packet.

Soon after finding the warning, she decided not to let her kids eat the treat as they were packed with E numbers.

Ms Graham said: "They even have a warning on them ‘may have adverse effect on activity and attention in children", so I am glad my children didn’t eat them. ‘I doubt my children would eat them anyway because they are disgusting."

She said that although she did not expect to find the healthiest food at the fair, the warning label on the sweets crossed the line.

She said: "I do let them eat sweets but limit how much they can have. "But these sweets contained ingredients which can cause asthma and cancer so I just want other parents to be aware and maybe take a closer look at what they contain."

Ms Graham, who has family in Hull but now lives in the south, said her discovery is ‘nothing against Hull Fair’.

She added: "I love it and I will come back up next year."