Mum hits back after being trolled for naming her kids 'Jackdaniel' and 'TiaMarie'

12 July 2019, 07:45

The mum claims she DIDN'T name her eldest two after drink brands
The mum claims she DIDN'T name her eldest two after drink brands. Picture: Heart
Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

Sarah Mennell has insisted her two eldest children aren't named after brands of alcohol - and her other three also have kooky (non-boozy) names.

A mum-of-five has hit back after cruel trolls mocked her choice of kids' names.

Sarah Mennell, 35, was criticised for appearing to name her two eldest after brands of alcohol - but she insists Jackdaniel, 12 and Tiamarie, 11, were named after real people.

She said: "Most of the people commenting look like they have issues themselves but we have thick skin.

“Negative comments don’t bother us don’t worry folks.

"Tiamarie and Jackdaniel are well used to any negativity on their names. After all anyone who knows us and the kids know the names suit.”

Sarah, also mum to Sydney, 10, Princess, six, and Albert, four, came to public attention after appearing in local newspaper the Hull Daily Mail explaining why she's pleased to fork out £250 on school uniforms - despite a local campaign to make school clothes "poverty proof".

🏡Been a crazy day #togetherwemakeafamily phones been non stop all day 🤣 who would it though names would stand out more then a story about uniforms

But rather than praise the mum for investing in her offspring's future, people chose to lambast her for their unusual names.

One troll posted: "“Their dad Johnny Walker works long hours. He also Fosters two kids called Stella and Glen Fiddich. Lovely family.”

Others accused her of “seeking attention” and “child cruelty”.

Funnier quips included: "I hope their expensive PE kits don't get torn on the Gym Beam", and "Tiamarie and Jackdaniel? I hope they're posh enough to go curling ... I can imagine them being very good on ice."

Another commenter wrote: "I'm still not sure on the authenticity of their names. There's only about 40% proof."

Sarah insists that her son is named after a "Canadian runner" and her daughter after a "waitress they met in Spain".

