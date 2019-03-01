Mum left sickened after catching nursery carer BREASTFEEDING her baby in secret

The mum was left disgusted after catching the daycare provider breastfeeding her baby. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

One mum is at a loss of what to do after catching another woman breastfeeding her baby.

The anonymous mother took to Slate's ‘Dear Prudence’ column to share her horrific experience.

The working mum explained how during the week she leaves her adopted baby with a home daycare provider, a woman who has two children of her own.

The mum bottle feeds her baby formula as she cannot lactate, something the carer made obvious she did not agree with when they first met.

The anonymous mum wrote in the column how one recent Friday she left work early and headed straight to the nursery to pick her daughter up.

The mum entered her dilemma into the agony aunt column. Picture: Getty

"There is a side door where parents can enter without knocking, so I did that,” she explained.

"When I got to the area of the house where my daughter was, I about fell over. The day care provider was NURSING MY BABY!"

The mum explained: “I marched over, took the baby from her arms, and asked her if she was crazy.

"The provider said that she was saving my baby from chemicals I was trying to force into her body and I should thank her for doing it all these months!"

Although the woman and her baby have since not returned to the nursery, the mum is still at a loss of what to do next.

She questioned whether she should officially report the woman to her supervisor, expose her on social media or text all the other parents to inform them what had happened.

In a reply to the shocking story, the agony aunt wrote: “Oh My GOD. That is my first thought, is just: Oh, my GOD.”

She went on to advise: “This is a huge breach of trust, a total violation, and absolutely worth reporting. Please do it."