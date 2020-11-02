Mum gives birth to ‘miracle’ quadruplets after years of fertility struggles

Natalie Maree has shared the shock moment a doctor told her she was pregnant with quadruplets.

A woman from Australia has opened up about becoming a mum-of-five after struggling with her fertility for years.

Natalie Maree, 30, had to have regular hormone injections after being diagnosed with unexplained infertility called ‘anovulation’ several years ago.

She and her husband Kahn were then overjoyed when they fell pregnant with daughter Kiki and became parents two years ago.

But the pair were even more shocked when Natalie was told she was expecting quadruplets last year, with the mum saying her ‘jaw dropped’.

Speaking to That’s Life, she said: “Squinting at the fuzzy screen, I spotted two sacs. 'Twins!' I squealed, pointing.”

When the sonographer told her she was wrong, she asked if she was having triplets.

“But slowly the sonographer shook his head. Then, without a word, he held up four fingers!" she continued, adding that her husband, Kahn, ‘almost passed out’.

The mum-of-five gave birth to the quadruplets - Maioha Khan, Frankee Gene Marley Rose and Maddison Grace - via C-section at 34 weeks.

She has since been updating fans on her Instagram page - Kiki and the quads - with sweet photos of their family.

Natalie also explained that it takes the couple an hour and a half to feed all four babies, adding that as soon as they go to sleep she is counting down until the next feed.

She has also shared a post-baby photo, crediting her ‘amazing’ body for carrying her quads.

The proud mum wrote: “Every time I look back at these photos they honestly BLOW MY MIND! Isn’t the human body AMAZING? Like seriously!

“A sperm and an egg (OR in our case FOUR 😱). Two things SO minuscule you need a microscope to see them. Join together to form what ends up being a combination of two people and create a perfect little human.

“Our organs move and our bodies grow and stretch to house a baby/babies. It then nourishes and protects our young until they are ready to come earth-side.

“Your body MAY or may NOT be the same after having a baby! BUT when you think about what it has done, that no longer matters! 🙌”

