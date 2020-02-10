Mum sparks debate after hitting out at parents who send unwell kids to school

The mum has urged parents to keep their kids at home when unwell. Picture: Facebook/Getty

The US mum revealed she's fed up of her own kids catching illness from other children at school.

Samantha Kennedy, from Kentucky in the USA, has hit out at parents who send their children to school while they're unwell - revealing that she's fed up of her own kids catching bugs.

Taking to Facebook, she revealed that her son had recently caught a fever while at school, and urged parents to keep their kids at home.

Writing about her experience in the third person, she posted: This morning, Sam woke up and noticed her son wasn’t feeling well.

Sam's Facebook post has now gone viral. Picture: Facebook

"Sam took her son’s temperature, and wow! A fever. Sam gave her son Tylenol and then…

"Sam did NOT send her son to school. Even after the fever went down a couple hours later, Sam did NOT send her son to school."

The mum added: "Sam missed work knowing that the well-being of her son and the kids who attend his school is more important than work missed.

"Sam’s son was invited to THREE birthday parties over the weekend. Sam’s son has been so excited to go, but he will unfortunately also have to miss them because Sam’s son is SICK.

The mum urged parents to keep their kids at home when they have a fever. Picture: Facebook

"Sam knows passing along a sickness would not be a great birthday gift regardless of how bummed her son may be.

"Sam knows her son is still contagious until he is fever-free, WITHOUT medication, for 24 hours.

"If Sam’s son is running a fever at 7am on Sunday, Sam’s son will also not be attending school on Monday."

The post has now gone viral, with many parents rushing to the comments to agree with Sam.

One person wrote: "I wish more people were like Sam. Fewer people would be in the predicament Sams poor little son is currently in."

Another added: "Yes…..we need more Sams!!"