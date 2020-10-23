Mum wants to change twin babies' names from Charlie and Lola after getting 'awkward reactions'

23 October 2020, 12:48

The mum has been getting odd reactions when she tells people her twins are called Charlie and Lola
The mum has been getting odd reactions when she tells people her twins are called Charlie and Lola. Picture: Getty/BBC
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The woman has asked if it is too late to rename her six-month old twins after having doubts.

A woman has taken to a NetMums forum to ask for advice over the names she picked for her twins.

The babies are now six-months old, and were named Charlie and Lola, which happens to be the names of the siblings in popular kids TV show Charlie and Lola.

Now, six months after giving birth, the unnamed woman is considering changing the names after receiving "awkward reactions" from people.

The mum said she was unsure about the names when she first chose them
The mum said she was unsure about the names when she first chose them. Picture: Getty

Writing on the forum, she explained: "I needed some advice, I have 6 month old twins which I named Charlie (boy) and Lola.

"Don't get me wrong I love both the names but I feel like a made the wrong decision and I always get awkward reactions when people ask."

She added that when she named the twins she did have some early doubts as she had been on tramadol for days.

The mum explained that she felt she had "rushed" the decision.

Charlie and Lola is the name of a hit kids TV show on CBeebies
Charlie and Lola is the name of a hit kids TV show on CBeebies. Picture: BBC

She is now due to go and register them and says she is "feeling under pressure" to make a decision by then.

"If I do change a name it will be from Lola to Lila, so only one letter different and not too confusing for anyone, including the baby", she wrote.

While the woman's partner thinks she is "being ridiculous", she notes that she is the one who spends time with other parents and children, and the person who receives the reactions from their names.

The twins are now six months old and the mum said she feels 'pressured' to change their names
The twins are now six months old and the mum said she feels 'pressured' to change their names. Picture: Getty

After asking for advice, many people have answered, with the overall consensus that it is not too late to change the babies names.

However, many people have also told the woman not to worry about what people think of their names if she is happy with them.

One person commented: "It's up to you and which names you pick and you absolutely should not feel pressured into changing them if those are the names that you like."

Another wrote: "If you're still happy with the names (I love them) then stick to your guns. If you find it difficult to introduce them, try swapping it around to Lola and Charlie so it's not exactly as per the programme."

