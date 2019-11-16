Mum's hilarious list about how to prepare for children goes viral

16 November 2019, 15:01 | Updated: 16 November 2019, 15:03

A list of ways to prepare for being a parent has gone viral
A list of ways to prepare for being a parent has gone viral. Picture: Laura Mazza Facebook/Getty

Taking to Facebook, mum Laura Mazza, made a list of activities for anyone preparing to become a parent, along with a picture of her children goofing off while she tried to get their photos. Her silly suggestions, for many parents, were spot on.

She starts by writing: "How to prepare for children:

"Buy bananas, buy five f--king bunches. Eat them all. Whatever. Just make them disappear in a day.
Then buy more bananas the next day. The same amount if not more...and watch them go mouldy. Slowly."
Read more: How to help kids eat better

The list continues with references to the song Baby Shark.

"Play baby shark on repeat for 68 hours.

"Every time you pick up a phone, ask someone to ask you 'can you play baby shark?'

"Watch obscure things on YouTube like freaky cartoons with catchy songs in between baby shark. Always go back to baby shark."

How to prepare for children: Buy bananas, buy five fucking bunches. Eat them all. Whatever. Just make them disappear in...

Posted by Laura Mazza on Wednesday, 6 November 2019
"Ask your whole street for their washing"
"Ask your whole street for their washing". Picture: Getty

Her tongue-in-cheek covers advice to keeping the house clean when you have kids saying, "ask your whole street for their washing, and begin doing their laundry.

"Ask them to wear and dirty it as soon as it’s folded."

Another tip is to: "Clean the house, disinfect it, then smear yoghurt on the floor."

Parents said she wasn't even exaggerating in her list
Parents said she wasn't even exaggerating in her list. Picture: Getty

The Facebook post has more than 61,000 likes and more than 24,000 comments.

Parents commented on how much they can relate and even added their own suggestions for how to prepare for the chaos of parenthood.

Especially realities like, "poo with the door open. FaceTime your friends and get them to ask you about your day while you strain."

One commenter said, "this isn't even an exaggeration!"

Read more: Mum sparks debate over kids using the potty in public

