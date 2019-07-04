Mum's heartwarming thanks to teenage boy who helped daughter who started her period on the school bus

The mum of the girl told the boy's mum that she had 'raised him right' after he helped her daughter

A mum of a teenage girl has reached out to a boy who came to her rescue when she started her period on a bus, claiming he was 'raised right'.

Posting on Facebook group Guragon Mums, she revealed that her daughter had started her period on the bus home from school, and that the situation was quickly resolved after a boy helped her.

The mum wrote: “My daughter started her period on the bus ride home today.

“A boy a year older than her… that she doesn’t really know… pulled her aside and whispered in her ear that she had a stain on the back of her pants and gave her his sweater to tie around her waist so she could walk home off of the bus.

“She said she was kind of embarrassed and originally said it’s okay… but the boy insisted and told her ‘I have sisters, it’s all good!’”

The mum went on to thank the boy's parents for raising him to be so kind, writing: “If you are this boy’s Mom… I want to say thank you and that you are raising him right!!

“We hear so many bad things about today’s youth, and I wanted to share something positive!”

Many have praised the boy's actions in the viral post, with one writing: “This highlights the importance of teaching boys and girls bodies and vice versa.“Understanding engenders compassion.”

Another added: “We need more people like this in the world!”

And a third person commented: “It would have been so tempting to make fun of her.

“And even if not that, very awkward to have this conversation with a stranger."