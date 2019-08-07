Mum wants her daughter, 14, to get surgery because 'ugly people get nowhere'

7 August 2019, 11:12

Carla made headlines after claiming she faked depression to get an NHS nose job
Carla made headlines after claiming she faked depression to get an NHS nose job. Picture: Instagram/ITV

The woman who faked depression to get an NHS nose job wants her daughter to go down a similar surgery path

A mum who sparked outrage by claiming she faked depression to get a nose job on the NHS has said she wants her daughter to have surgery too because 'ugly people get nowhere'.

Carla Bellucci, 37, from Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, says her daughter is not good in school - so has encouraged her to focus on her looks instead.

She told Closer magazine that her daughter "isn't the most academic of girls, so I don't really care about her education, unlike with my boys.

"She will need to rely on her looks to get on in life so she will need to be perfect. Ugly people get nowhere these days.

"At the moment she loves the Kardashian look with the big bum and boobs and pouty lips. She's going to get fillers when she is 16, which I fully support."

She is reportedly encouraging her daughter to get veneers and a boob job when she's older.

Carla added that her daughter's bum 'needs improving' as it's 'very flat'.

She also added that she would encourage her daughter to get surgery on the NHS, as she did with her nose job.

Carla currently spends around £200 on her teenage daughters looks - on hair extensions, nail treatments and eyebrow tinting.

The mum made headlines earlier this year after revealing that she faked depression in order to get a nose job on the NHS, telling the Daily Star: "The funny thing is I’ve never had depression, never been prescribed medication for it or had any therapy. They didn’t check a thing.”

