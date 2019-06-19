Parents want to pay someone £50k to make a documentary about their children

19 June 2019, 12:14 | Updated: 19 June 2019, 12:16

Parents are offering a small fortune to a filmmaker to document their child's early days
Parents are offering a small fortune to a filmmaker to document their child's early days. Picture: GETTY

The successful applicant will receive free healthcare and accommodation on top of a £50,000 salary

A family - perhaps with more money than sense - are offering a salary of £50,000 for someone to make a documentary about their children.

The successful applicant will also get rent-free accommodation, living in the guest house of the family's property.

Inspired by Channel 4's series, Secret Life of Four year Olds, the parents want to create a candid masterpiece to gift their children when they reach the age of 18.

The position is being advertised on Bark.com - a website that helps people find skilled professionals for niche jobs.

Would you document your child's life?
Would you document your child's life? Picture: GETTY

The family - consisting of the woman who sent the advertisement, her husband, and their three sons, aged two, three and seven - are expecting the videographer to film and edit footage for three days each week.

While decades ago people would've made a photo album or scrapbook of happy family memories, the parents are hoping this 'digital scrapbook' will capture similar precious moments of 'joy and nostalgia'.

Candidates will have to meet the family several times before landing the role - which offers free healthcare in addition to accommodation - and they will be joining the group on several family days out before signing a contract.

The successful candidate will spend three days a week filming and editing family footage
The successful candidate will spend three days a week filming and editing family footage. Picture: GETTY

Kai Feller, co-founder of Bark.com, said: "We have thousands of Barks through the site everyday, and although this job request is unconventional, we're keen to help the family find a suitable professional.

"It seems like a fantastic opportunity for a videographer to create something truly special.

"The documentation of our lives is not a new phenomenon, given our relationship with our smart devices and how much we share on social media these days. Maybe this trend of collating the special moments in our children's lives into an edited scrapbook will catch on."

